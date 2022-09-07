Itemizer-Observer
It was rewarding, encouraging and in some ways validation.
And the Dallas Dragons boys soccer team will take all of the above after winning its first game of the season.
Senior Isaac Jones scored as the Dragons beat visiting Parkrose 1-0 on Thursday at Dallas.
It was a match of junior varsity squads; Dallas has elected to play a JV schedule this season as it tries to build its program in numbers and soccer skills.
Getting a win in a good match-up should help the Dragons “see this as the right decision for us,” coach Tariq Miller said.
The Dragons were 1-13 last year at the varsity level, after going 0-6-1 in the pandemic-altered previous season and 2-11 in 2019.
Jones is a returning honorable mention all-Mid-Willamette Conference midfielder who plays a defensive role much of the time.
His goal came about 30 minutes into the Parkrose game.
“We had pressure on their side of the field, and the ball came to Isaac about 25 yards out,” Miller said. “He had some space, so he decided to take a shot, and it went in the top half.”
The goal was a huge lift emotionally.
“Oh, yeah, it was great,” Miller said. “After that, the guys’ energy was up and they were playing even faster. At the end, everybody was just happy.”
The Dragons were able to put together enough good team play to keep the Broncos from doing much threatening.
“We’ve been focusing a lot on communication and passing,” Miller said, “and we used those things to get quite a few opportunities.”
Miller said he liked that the Dragons were able to play aggressively “but keep things defensive-minded” in a way that took stress off the Dallas defense in its half of the field.
“At times we held the ball really well,” he said. “Our possession could be better, but it was a lot better than it has been.”
As a result, senior goalkeeper Tobias Huber didn’t come under a lot of fire.
“He made one really good save, but the rest of the time he was probably pretty bored,” Miller said.
Huber is an exchange student from Germany. He has played goalkeeper there.
“He shows a lot of promise,” Miller said, “but he hasn’t been put under pressure in a game here yet.”
Sophomore Zach Reimer had a big game for the Dragons, the coach said.
“He played a couple different positions and was tough no matter where I put him,” Miller said. “He played very well. Kept Parkrose’s offense from building much and made some good passes up top when I had him on the wing.”
Miller said he felt his team was “a little nervous” before the game, and he told the players, “Don’t underestimate your opponent.”
Dallas plays at Sprague in a Thursday JV match. The Dragons also were scheduled to play host to Benson on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
* Central dropped its first match of 2022. The Panthers lost 4-0 at Reynolds on Thursday.
This week, Central plays at Putnam on Thursday.
* West Salem visits Lake Oswego on Wednesday, hoping to even its season record at 1-1 after a 1-0 loss Thursday at home to Beaverton.
“It was a bit of a rough game,” Titans coach Sean Young said of a tight match that went the Beavers’ way when they scored off a corner kick late in the first half.
The corner somehow found its way to a Beaverton player at the back post, and he was able to tap it in, somewhat spoiling a huge effort by senior goalkeeper Angel-Nicolai Herrera.
Herrera was West Salem’s “star of the game,” Young said, as he made nine saves, including three that required him to dive all-out to get the ball.
The Titans started strong and had several early chances to score. Beaverton pressed for a second goal in the second half, but West Salem’s defense held down the fort, led by juniors Gavin Endler and Andrew O’Dell.
West Salem struggled to create good opportunities, though, and finished with three shots, none on goal.
“There were some good things to build off,” Young said, “and we definitely need to be a bit more aggressive in the attacking third.”
After Lake Oswego, the Titans will return home to face Forest Grove at 4 p.m. Friday.
West Salem will meet McMinnville at Wortman Stadium on Tuesday.
