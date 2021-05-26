By Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The Dallas High School track and field team had its final home meet on May 18, hosting Corvallis to round out the four-week season before heading over to Wilsonville for a two-day invitational.

On the boys side, the Dragons went one-two-three in the 200-meters, with freshman William Walker leading the onslaught, crossing the finish line in 25.59, picking up a personal record along the way. In second place was senior Sy Graber with a time of 25.65, also nabbing a PR in the process. Rounding out the trio was freshman Cole Ratzlaff, finishing in third place at 26.02. This time was also a PR for him.

In the 400-meters race, senior Toby Ruston proved he can hang with the sprinters by finishing in second place with a 54.06. Ruston was leading the pack for much of the race but was limping by the time he crossed the finish line. Despite that, he still managed to set a PR for himself.

Walker took another first place finish in the 110-meter hurdles, sprinting across the line in 17.59. In the 300-meter hurdles, sophomores Jayden Valencia and Jonathan Deming went one-two, finishing in 50.60 and 52.29, respectively.

On the field, junior Justin Parnell led the way in the shot put, catapulting a 55-00 for first place. In the discus, Parnell launched a mark of 145-03 for another first place performance.

The Dragons found themselves with another one-two-three finish in the javelin event. Senior Logan Person went 152-00 for first place, Parnell at 133-07 for second and junior Jacob Lavier 115-04 for third place.

This was Lavier’s first time competing in track and field. His grandpa is the javelin coach, and so getting to compete under his grandpa was special, Lavier said.

“I think the season ended on a really good note,” he said. “I got a good group of people to hang out with, and a great opportunity to be with my grandpa.”

Lavier also took second place in the pole vault at 8-06.

He tried out for pole vault because he said he thought it would be fun.

“I was like, I’m not going to get very high, but if I do it would look pretty cool,” he said, laughing.

Senior Drew Davison, junior Logan Person and sophomore William Ronco took first, second and third place in the long jump, collecting marks of 18-05, 18-00, and 17-03, respectively.

On the girls side, it was a friendly competition for the 400-meters race, with Dragons competing against Dragons.

Sophomore Marley Lamb took first, coming across the line in 1:07.99, and senior Marie Marshall coming up behind her in 1:32.58.

Junior Avery Shinkle won the 100-meter hurdles by three seconds, crossing the finish line in 17.21 with a big smile across her face and her arms thrown into the air.

“I really wanted to break 16 in the 100-meter hurdles, and I think with a little more practice I could do that, but with this season being so short, I just didn’t get the chance for a lot of run-throughs,” Shinkle said.

Her main goal for this season was to simply have fun.

“Mostly because we actually have a season, and I’m really grateful for people who fought for high schoolers to have sports again,” she said. “I’m not hitting all of my goals — I did PR in the 300-meter hurdles this season, but it’s just so cool that we have a season and I just try to keep that in mind.”

She likes the 100-meter hurdles the best out of all the events she does, including the 300-meter hurdles, the 4x100-meter relay and the 4x400-meter relay.

“It has speed in it, but it also has technique, so you’re having to go into it with a lot of practice, and I really like that part of it.”

In the 300-meter hurdles, Hinkle was a lone wolf, but she raced against her own clock, finishing in 59.58.

On the field, sophomore Evie Olliff launched an 81-00 throw for second place in the discus.

Junior Madelyn Strauss took first place in the javelin with a 113.03.50. Behind Strauss, Krista Cook came in for second place with a 112-02 1/2, and in third place was Dakoda Bennett with a 92-04 1/2.

For the high jump, sophomore Hannah Callaway walked away with the victory, jumping to a 4-10 win and PR.

In the long jump, Cook landed in second place with a leap of 15-01 1/2.