CORVALLIS — Working with a skeleton crew, the Dallas High School wrestling team battled Corvallis and reigning 5A state champion Crescent Valley high schools on Dec. 11 in a Mid-Willamette Conference meet.
“We have about 15 wrestlers missing because of the flu,” said head coach Tony Olliff. “So, we are down right now, but I would rather have the flu in December than in February. Hopefully we have the team shaped up and ready by February, when it means the most.”
Facing Corvallis first, the Dragons put on a good show and beat the Spartans 55-21.
Freshman Issac Jones, freshman Owen Hess, junior Luke Hess, junior Cael Morrison, junior Colby Rust, senior Jared Coxen and junior Julian Tormis all celebrated pins, while junior Cooper Hise put in a victory through a 16-7 major decision.
The dual against Crescent Valley was a tough match-up; with so many holes in their roster, the Dragons had to forfeit seven matches.
Of the remaining matches, Jones, senior Colson Spencer and Tormis were pinned. Morrison fell in an 8-5 decision against Hunter Eveland.
“I won my first match, but my second one, the kid’s tough,” Morrison said. “I think I just gave a couple things to him that I shouldn’t have. That early take down could have went differently. Overall I think I wrestled a pretty good match, just have a couple things to clean up — I wasn’t really clean with my technique.”
Crescent Valley has dominated the 5A wrestling scene since last year and this year, the team is expected to be among the top three, and will be one of the Dragons’ toughest opponents.
“They have some tough kids,” Morrison said. “I have respect for them — they’re tough. They have some hammers.”
Hise nabbed a victory against Lane Byer in the 220-pound bracket, and senior Ashton Brecht walked away with a pin in the 285-pound match.
The match against the Raiders “went as expected,” Olliff said afterward. “(CV) is an amazing team, full of guys who will be at state, and we went out and we threw our horses in there where we could, and we got some wins against them, but we still have a long ways to go until we’re at that caliber.”
He’s happy with where the team’s at, but looks forward to the upcoming months.
“There’s still a lot of wrestling to do until February. I feel good about it,” he said.
