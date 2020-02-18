Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Wrestling districts are Friday and Saturday at the Salem Armory, and it’s one of the biggest meets the athletes will participate in this year.
Whatever happens during the two-day event will determine whether or not wrestlers get to battle for a spot on the podium at the Memorial Coliseum Feb. 29-March 1.
The Dragons have been working hard to get to this point. It hasn’t been the easiest of seasons for the team — at one point, 15 wrestlers were out with illness. Injuries have plagued some members of the team, too.
But this weekend, it will be an all-out effort for the team and its individuals.
Head coach Tony Olliff says it’s all about how strong the kids finish their matches.
“Most young people really have to go against their own nature in order to finish strong,” he said. “Finishing strong is a hard thing to do when everything inside of you is aching to quit early.”
He is expecting big things from several of the wrestlers, mostly upperclassmen.
“I’m really excited to see senior Cooper Hise, senior Ashton Brecht, senior Colson Spencer, and junior Cael Morrison shoot toward their goals here at the end of the season,” Olliff said. “I would like to see junior Luke Hess and senior Kadin Thorsted make their mark this year as well.”
As for some of the younger wrestlers, “such as Owen Hess, Isaac Jones and Garret Munkers, they could sneak in and surprise people as well,” he said.
Districts begin at 11 a.m. Friday morning.
