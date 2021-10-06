ALBANY — In baseball terms, the Dallas cross-country team batted 1.000 last week.

Eighteen Dragons participated in the Harrier Classic on Saturday at Bryant Park in Albany. Eighteen Dragons ran a personal best.

Some of the PRs were dramatic improvements, some by more than four minutes.

“A really, really, really good week,” coach Monique Lankheet said.

Junior Toby Slade led the varsity boys with a time of 18 minutes, 49.57 seconds, good for 120th out of 181.

Sophomore Trey Cross was 127th in 19:01.13. Freshman Joseph Maxfield was No, 148 in 19:34.53.

The freshman trio of girls varsity runners Polly Olliff, Ivy McIntosh and Ah Pymm McDaniel finished 33rd, 34th and 35th in the field of 136. Olliff’s time was 19:41.02, McIntosh was right there with her in 19:42.03, and so was McDaniel in 19:42.13.

Lankheet, who has been coaching cross country at Dallas for 27 years, said only five other Dragons girls have cracked the 20-minute mark.

The night before the race, the team watched an inspirational sports movie in a classroom, with popcorn and treats. “McFarland, USA” tells the true story of a high school football coach who loses his job and reinvents himself and the lives of his athletes by coaching an unlikely group of boys in McFarland, California, to a state cross-country championship. Kevin Costner stars in the 2015 film.

“The movie seemed to motivate us,” Lankheet said.

The Dragons’ Saturday got off to a flying start with Addison McGrady, a freshman, clocking 26:04.97 to place 51st out of 102 in the frosh/soph girls 5,000-meter run.

“Before the race, we had a little chat, and I told her she’d set the tone for the rest of the day,” Lankheet said.

McGrady sliced 4 ½ minutes off her previous best.

“Everybody on the team was, ‘Oh, my gosh,’” and things were like dominoes from there,” Lankheet said.

Olliff knocked off 1:17 from her best. McIntosh lowered her PR by 1:26. Pymm McDaniel set a best by 2:35.

Dallas’ next race will be Oct. 13 at Bush Park in Salem with host North Salem, Crescent Valley, Lebanon and South Albany.

Central

The Panthers also ran in Saturday’s Harrier Classic, and every runner had a PR or season best, coach Eli Cirino said.

Sophomore Sophie Bliss led the girls with a 70th-place showing in 21:35.24.

Also for Central’s girls, senior Faith Sanchez was 78th in 21:50.99, junior Jayden Taylor took 89th in a PR of 22:16.65 and freshman Hannah Gilbert was 95th in a PR of 22:25.67.

Senior Gabriel Cirino (95th in 18:03.68) and freshman Truman Swartzfager (96th in 18:04.70. a PR) led the Panthers’ boys.

Central will run Oct. 13 in a meet at Independence Sports Park that includes Corvallis, Silverton, West Albany and Sheridan.