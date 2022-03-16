Itemizer-Observer
If they could start next season this week, the Western Oregon men’s basketball team probably would vote to do that.
The Wolves whetted their appetite for more with a strong finish to the 2021-22 season. It was like they flipped a switch in winning six of eight games before falling by one point to Central Washington in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference semifinals last week.
The Wolves almost won that game. Their top shooter, Cameron Cranston, just missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Cranston had hit a 3 in the final second the night before to lift No. 9 seed WOU to a shocking 73-72 victory over No. 1 Saint Martin’s on the Saints’ home floor.
The way the Wolves performed the final three weeks has everyone in Monmouth excited. Three days after that GNAC tournament exit, seven Wolves players were in the gym playing pick-up basketball against players from Corban University.
Nobody is more excited than Western Oregon coach Wes Pifer. And he knowns the Wolves can’t rest on their late-season laurels.
“Nobody can come back the same – that’s me, all my assistants, all the players – we all have to work hard and get better over the off-season. But if we can back better, we’ll have a chance to win a lot of games and be right up there in our league,” Pifer said.
Western Oregon, which finished 9-18 overall and was 6-10 in the GNAC regular season, graduates only one player. Senior Tyreek Price was their capable point guard and will be missed, but others are lining up for the 29.2 minutes per game he played this season.
Standouts Cranston, 6-10 John Morrill-Keeler and guard Yosani Clay started nearly every game this season and return as the team’s 1-2-3 scorers. Cranston was second-team all-GNAC and probably didn’t make the first team only because the Wolves struggled for wins much of the way.
His running 3-pointer to beat Saint Martin’s last week will be a highlight shown at WOU for years to come.
“Cranston was the dude all year,” Pifer said.
That winning 3 came on a full-court play with 4.5 seconds remaining, and it was no accident.
“We do game situations like that every practice,” Pifer said.
Cranston, a left-hander, was able to fire off the dribble as he was going to his left.
“He’s done that so many times in practice,” Pifer said, adding that “if I was going to go down as a head coach, I was going down with Cranston.”
Instead, it was Saint Martin’s that went down, and WOU moved one game from the conference final. A title would have put the Wolves into the NCAA Division-II tournament as the league’s automatic qualifier.
Pifer said he didn’t mind the 9 vs. 1 match-up. Western Oregon was even with Saint Martin’s at 49-49 early in the second half of their Jan. 29 game before the Saints went on a 29-0 run.
“The guys remembered that,” Pifer said. “Before our tournament game with them, we had a 20-minute film session and our guys were as locked in as I’ve ever seen them.”
The Wolves, as it turned out, would have played the No. 10 seed in the league final, as Alaska Fairbanks made it – and then upset Central Washington.
Cranston got help in the scoring department late this season, and he shouldn’t have to be the only one providing firepower in 2022-23.
Among other anticipated WOU returnees with experience: guards Daisone Hughes, Qiant Myers and Collin Marmouth, the latter having made 10 of 25 shots from 3-point range and scoring 35 points over the closing four games.
Pifer also is excited about having 6-7 guards Griffin Datcher IV and Peter-Kaci Gwananji, who didn’t play as freshmen this season, as well as 6-7 forward Cameron Benzel, who redshirted with a torn labrum.
“Benzel is one of the most athletic guys in the league,” Pifer said, “and he brings us some edge and toughness. He was one of the leaders on the team even though he didn’t play.”
The trick this season was the flipping of the switch, which seemed to take place in a 73-71 win at Western Washington on Feb. 10. Cranston scored a game-high 27 points and set up Price for the game-winning shot.
“We kept saying, ‘It only takes one to start a fire,’” Pifer said. “Everybody else left us for dead, but we got that one win versus Western Washington and it completely changed the moxie of the guys.”
Pifer also is looking forward to a different look to the Wolves’ schedule in 2022-23. This season, WOU played its first seven games away, winning only one. He said the Wolves will play host to a tournament to start next season, with Cal State San Bernardino and Cal State Monterey Bay coming for that. Western Oregon also will have a home game against Humboldt State and a trip to Corban on its early, non-league schedule, and the Wolves won’t play over Thanksgiving weekend as they did this season.
