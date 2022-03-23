Itemizer-Observer
How ironic that neither Western Oregon nor Alaska Fairbanks would have even been in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament if the conference hadn’t chosen to let everyone into the field this season instead of just the usual six teams.
COVID-19 forced several changes to the regular-season schedule, and the GNAC, recognizing the resulting imbalance, decided to move to a 10-team league playoff this year.
What happened?
Western Oregon, the No. 8 seed, knocked off the No. 1-seeded and host Saint Martin’s Saints, and nearly made the tournament finals, losing by one point to Central Washington in the semifinals.
Alaska, the No. 10 seed, won the tourney, and the Nanooks went on to reach the West Regional finals.
Alaska won seven games in a row before falling to Chico State at San Bernardino, California.
Western Oregon also came on strong late in the season. The Wolves were 6-2 from Feb. 10 to March 3, before their GNAC semifinal defeat.
All of which begs the question: Would the GNAC consider expanding future basketball tournaments from six to eight or even all 10 teams?
WOU men’s coach Wes Pifer said he likes the idea.
“Even if we win the No. 1 seed next season, I’m a big fan of having everybody in the tournament,” Pifer said. “It was really exciting.”
Pifer wasn’t kidding about the possibility of the Western Oregon leaping seven spots in one season. The Wolves graduate only one starter and one player (guard Tyreek Price), and their returnees include second-team all-GNAC forward Cameron Cranston.
Since 2012 and the implementation of a neutral-site format, the GNAC has had six-team men’s and women’s basketball postseasons.
In 2011, the first year of the hoop tournaments, men and women each had eight teams, with all games on the higher-seeded team’s court.
Western Oregon women’s basketball coach Holli Howard-Carpenter also said it might be time for GNAC tournament expansion, at least back to the way it was when it began.
“We’ve talked in the past a lot about making it eight teams, and I think it should be at least an eight-team tournament,” she said. “The GNAC is so talented. On the women’s side, we had four teams in the West Regional (Central Washington, Western Washington, Alaska Anchorage and Northwest Nazarene), and I could argue that two other teams are better than some that were in there.
“I don’t think having eight hurts anything.”
Any consideration of such a change, and potential vote on such an action, would be made by the conference’s management council and CEO board, according to Blake Timm, GNAC assistant commission for communications.
The 10 school athletic directors comprise the management council, and the 10 school presidents make up the CEO board.
“The management council would approve a proposal and forward it to the CEO board,” Timm said. “That’s what happened this year with the decision to include all 10 teams.”
The management council meets regularly by Zoom, at least twice a month, Timm said, with the next meeting likely to take place in early April.
“I’m sure it’s going to be discussed” at some point, Timm said of basketball tournament size.
Issues include costs and sites.
Because of the added number of games this year, the GNAC had to use two sites instead of one. It worked out because Seattle Pacific and Saint Martin’s were available and in close proximity (about 60 miles and slightly more than one hour apart).
“There’s a lot of logistics to be considered,” Timm said.
Also to possibly be considered: if basketball, then what about other sports?
In the GNAC, other sports have fewer teams in their league tournaments. Baseball has only three teams, but then again only five schools in the conference play baseball. Softball has a four-team league tourney, with seven teams competing in the sport. Women’s soccer advances four of its eight teams to the conference tournament. Men’s soccer, which will have seven teams next season with the addition of Western Oregon, does not have a conference tournament planned for 2022.
