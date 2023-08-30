Nobody could catch the Panthers’ Ty Cirino at last week’s The Opener cross country meet at Western Oregon University.
The sophomore finished first, besting a field of 82 runners, and completing the 3000-meter course in 8:50. Or some eight seconds faster than runner-up Cole Fiegener of conference foe Corvallis.
“Ty ran a very even and disciplined race, carrying the same pace throughout,” said Central coach Eli Cirino. “We thought he would be right in the mix, but there were several other very accomplished runners in the race.”
Fiegener, who clocked an 8:58.0, is one of those accomplished Class 5A runners.
“It was a good indicator to see Ty able to overcome that level of competition,” added Eli Cirino.
Friday’s race followed a strong summer for Ty Cirino.
“I feel like he is stronger and more consistent than a year ago. He is also building confidence and starting to believe he can run with the best,” stated the coach.
Ty Cirino is not the only Panther showing improvement.
“We are very excited about the rest of the boys team’s progress,” stated the coach.
Sophomore Aiden Wendring, 14th place (9:51.9) and junior Truman Swartzfager, 19th (9:59.9), were singled out by their coach as well.
“(They) had great summers. Both of them were very dedicated and trained with a lot of enthusiasm,” he stated.
Atticus Tesch (59th, 11:14.5), a junior transfer from Pendleton, and sophomore Kegan Korbe (73rd, 12:00.9) completed the Panthers’ varsity squad.
“Atticus is showing great potential,” stated the coach. “Keagan has grown tremendously since last fall and is starting to look like a totally different runner.
Central was sixth in a 12-team field. Crater, with 58 points, was first, with Corvallis second (96). Rounding out the top five were Adrienne Nelson, Newport and West Linn.
While the Panthers varsity boys fielded a complete team, Hannah Gilbert faced the daunting task of performing a solo act for Central.
“We are, indeed, short a few girls. We only have four and that is a little disappointing,” stated Cirino. “We’re hoping to get a few more out there, but the ones we have are awesome kids who are very dedicated and well-rounded student-athletes.”
Gilbert ran well. The junior was 14th in the varsity race, at 12:17.1.
“Hannah ran a very smart and controlled race,” stated Cirino. “It was a cross country personal record and she seemed pretty satisfied with it for the first race of the season.”
Gilbert’s main training partner graduated last year. But Cirino has faith in his junior runner.
“Hannah is a very disciplined and driven young lady,” he stated. “I have little doubt that she will continue to push herself and grow as a runner. I fully anticipate her running a 5,000-meter personal record this season, after the spring and summer she’s had.”
Faith Fitts, Tatum Hutcheson and Lilly McCormick ran junior varsity. On Friday, Fitts was 17th (15:37.2), Tatum 18th (15:50.2) and McCormick 26th (16:30.7) in their race.
Central returns to action next week at the 5k Ultimook Race in Tillamook, and then its home for the Ash Creek invitational, hosted by Western Oregon University.
For now, “we will just go right back to work and continue to build up some mileage and work on strength and mobility,” stated Eli Cirino. “The team is very much looking forward to the next race.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.