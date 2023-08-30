CHS XCountry

vHannah Gilbert ran well for Central on Friday, finishing in 14th place at The Opener cross country meet at Western Oregon University.

 Photo by Lance Masterson

Nobody could catch the Panthers’ Ty Cirino at last week’s The Opener cross country meet at Western Oregon University.

The sophomore finished first, besting a field of 82 runners, and completing the 3000-meter course in 8:50. Or some eight seconds faster than runner-up Cole Fiegener of conference foe Corvallis.

