PERRYDALE — The Falls City High School boys basketball team did something on Thursday night that it hadn’t done in a long time: It defeated the Perrydale Pirates.
This was the first victory for the Mountaineers in Pirate territory in 26 years, according to FCHS athletic director Dennis Sickles.
“It feels really good to win,” said junior shooting guard Jason Lafayette. “We haven’t won here in like (26) years now, so it feels good.”
Lafayette led for the night in scoring, putting in 20 points, with junior Jacob Labrado adding 13 points.
The game started out with both teams neck and neck until the Mountaineers (8-4 overall, 3-1 Casco League) were able to break away, ending the first quarter in the lead, 17-13.
From there, the Pirates (8-3 overall, 3-2 Casco) struggled to keep up as the Mountaineers took control of the court and went on a 10-point run.
At halftime, the score was 29-17; the Mountaineers outscored the Pirates by 12 points. “We played well,” said head coach Pat Irving. “Our guys are stepping up and filling our positions, where Jason is mostly offense, and they’re doing their job and they’re hustling on defense.”
When the Mountaineers opened up their season, Lafayette scored 50 points of the team’s overall 71 points in that first game. The tallest player on the team at 6’3, he’s been the main scorer since then. And he’s a player other teams watch out for.
That’s what Irving said the Pirates did.
“They were prepared to stop Jason (Lafayette), and we gave them a look they didn’t know that we were going to give them,” he said.
Brian Domes, head coach of the Pirates, said his team came out unprepared to face the Mountaineers.
“That game was difficult,” he said. “Our kids did not come out ready to play and Falls City came with a purpose. They outplayed us overall and it showed on the scoreboard. I give them credit.”
Irving is celebrating this game, but now it’s back to work to prepare for the rest of the season, where the Mountaineers will face tough competition from St. Paul; they’ve already faced Crosshill once and lost 71-25.
“We had a good game, (but) we’re gonna struggle,” Irving said. “We just hope to be there at the end of the year when the playoffs come. We feel like we’re gonna make the top five regardless. We already faced Crosshill, and I hope to see them at least two more times this season.”
The team will travel on Wednesday to the Oregon School for the Deaf, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.
