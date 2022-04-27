Itemizer-Observer
The Falls City Mountaineers are looking for a new head football coach.
Laric Cook has decided to step down after eight seasons at the school.
The 54-year-old Cook said work obligations just make it too difficult and complicated for him to continue and do his best with the Falls City/Kings Valley Charter football program.
Since his father’s death on April 16, 2021, Cook has shouldered the responsibility of running the long-time family business, DTL Logging, which started in the 1960s and was incorporated by his father in the 1970s.
“I have quite a few more responsibilities now and have some opportunities to do some other jobs, and I have to look out for my employees and their families,” he said.
The logging business and other work is demanding and takes him a good distance from Falls City, which would have made coaching the Mountaineers even more of a logistical challenge.
“The opportunity to do some other things takes me even farther away to where I could be 3 ½ hours away,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to make practices, and that’s not fair to the other coaches or the kids.”
Cook, who lives in Alsea, coached Mohawk football to two state championships during a run from there from 2003-12. After taking 2013 off, he came to Falls City in 2014 and went 4-5 that season.
The Mountaineers had winning years of 9-2 in 2017 (reaching the state semifinals) and 6-4 in 2018, making the playoffs in 2018 and 2016 (5-5). They were 3-2 in the shortened 2020-21 season and 0-8 last year.
“The people and administration have been great to work with,” Cook said. “They allowed me to run the show the way I thought was best. I’ve made some great friends there. Great kids. Great families. You couldn’t ask for better.
“I struggled with this decision but finally had to tell the administration. I get up at 2:30 every morning to go to work, and it’s not fair for the kids to have to put up with my grouchy old butt.”
Cook said he wouldn’t rule out returning to the sidelines at some point, either at Falls City or to help at Alsea “because I live across from the school.”
Falls City athletic director Dennis Sickles said the search for Cook’s successor is underway.
“We hope to have that done by the time school’s out,” he said.
Spring football practices might not be doable this year due to the transition.
“We’ve had some people express some interest in the coaching job,” Sickles said, “but in hiring a high school football coach sometimes you have to wait and see what’s going on in terms of teaching positions.”
