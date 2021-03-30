Itemizer-Observer

PERRYDALE — Falls City won the second of two meetings with Perrydale, 52-20.

The Pirates, who had lost to the Mountaineers only 20-18 at Falls City in the season opener, were missing their best player, illness having sidelined Kaej Haynes.

The first half was all Falls City. Jacob Labrado, who was to star throughout the game, took the opening kickoff, ran and passed his way to the Pirates 26-yard-line before the Mountaineers turned the ball over on downs. However, the Pirates soon did the same on their own 30. After Bobby McEwen ran up the middle for Falls City, reaching the 10, Labrado ran for a touchdown and ran again for two point conversion.

Perrydale punted soon after taking the kickoff, and Labrado returned the ball 65 yards for his second TD. McEwen ran for two more points, and the Mountaineers led 16-0 with 1:57 left in the first quarter. The Pirates had the ball on the Mountaineer 44 when the period ended.

After a succession of three punts early in the second quarter, Falls City’s Sage Teal threw to Labrado on an 11-yard touchdown play. Labrado ran for two more points, and the Mountaineers were ahead 24-0.

The Pirates did not keep the ball long after the kickoff. Cody Potts intercepted a pass at the Perrydale 35. Teal connected with Labrado on a 35-yard pass play, and Potts ran for two more points.

Perrydale soon turned the ball over on downs, and a Labrado keeper from the Pirates 3 with 9 seconds left in the first half added a touchdown. A pass play failed to add points, and the halftime score was 38-0.

Shortly after receiving the opening kickoff of the second half, the Pirates had fourth down with 14 yards to go on their own 27. Wyatt Burg punted, and Labrado returned the ball 79 yards for the first touchdown of the third quarter. Potts added two points with a run, and the score was 46-0.

Finally, it was Perrydale’s turn to score. Runs by Finn Janesofsky and Brandon Lux got the ball to the Falls City 45. Mason Crawford ran the ball in, and a run for two more points failed.

Defense dominated the rest of the quarter, and after three periods, the score was 46-6.

A Perrydale drive that started the fourth quarter led to the second Pirate TD. The big play was Crawford’s 45-yard run to the end zone. Connor Graber pitched to Lux to add two points.

Lucas Sears returned the kickoff 55 yards for the first Falls City score of the period. A pass for two more points failed, and the score was 52-14.

In the final score of the game, Crawford turned left for a 65-yard touchdown run. A passing attempt for two more points failed.

Coach Steve Mabry of the Pirates said his biggest problem was not having Haynes to help a relatively inexperienced team.

“They don’t know how to win yet,” he said of his younger players. However, he said they became less nervous in the second half.

Coach Laric Cook of the Mountaineers agreed that the absence of Hayes was the main reason for the lopsided score. However, he seemed pleased with the overall play of his team.

“We’ve improved quite a bit,” he said.