Falls City is hoping to compete in high school volleyball and basketball next season with Kings Valley Charter as a co-op partner.
Some details still need to be worked out, and administrators from the two schools were expected to meet this week.
The Falls City School Board approved the idea last week, said athletic director Dennis Sickles, who is hoping that a co-op set-up would give the Mountaineers enough players to have junior varsity volleyball and basketball as well as varsity.
Falls City and Kings Valley Charter have been football partners since 2018.
The Philomath school also competes in boys and girls soccer with Santiam Christian, and has boys and girls cross country.
Sickles said Falls City does not plan to add those sports.
A Falls City/KVC co-op for volleyball and basketball would use Falls City’s facilities and continue to compete in the Class 1A Casco League, provided the league gives its approval.
Sickles said Oregon School Activities Association approval would be the final hurdle but “should be a slam dunk.”
OSAA
Several proposed changes to playoff formats have gone from the OSAA’s state championship committee to the executive board, which is expected to vote on them when it meets on Monday.
In football, Class 6A would go from a 32-team bracket to two 16-team tournaments. The 16 highest-ranked teams, including all seven league champions, would vie for the Division I state title. The next 16 teams in the OSAA power rankings would go to a Division II playoff for their championship.
The 16-team postseasons would allow 6A football to end on Thanksgiving weekend rather than stretch into December and into the start of winter sports. The new format also would eliminate the first-round 1 vs. 32, 2 vs. 31 and other match-ups that often have been lopsided.
Class 1A volleyball and basketball playoffs would expand from 24 to 32 teams. That proposed move recognizes the size of 1A (about 95 schools) as compared to other classifications, including 6A (about 50 schools), which has 32-team brackets in those two sports.
“We like to keep the numbers as equitable as possible, and the 1A’s are also trying to have more opportunity for small-school participation in the postseason,” said Kyle Stanfield, an OSAA assistant executive director.
In cross country, only the top two teams at the 5A district meets would qualify for state, not the top four, as has been the case. Five other teams would be chosen at-large from around the state, and the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team would go to state as well, up from the current five.
“The coaches have been saying this is what they want,” Stanfield said.
A selection committee would define the criteria for determining the at-large cross-country berths, he added, and they would base their decisions on “body of work” during the season.
Another proposed change would be subtle for 5A soccer, basketball, baseball and softball. Instead of 15 automatic qualifiers and a 16th team that is the higher-rated fifth-place finisher in either the Mid-Willamette Conference or Midwestern League, 14 teams would get automatic berths and two others would get in from any league, based on OSAA ranking.
Stanfield stressed that the 14 plus 2 proposal is “what we have on the plate, a starting point for conversation going forward,” and a final decision could be made as late as July.
The state championship committee also made a significant proposal regarding girls wrestling. Instead of one tournament for girls from all six classifications, the OSAA would have one state tourney for 6A/5A and another for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.
“There are simply more girls out for wrestling now,” Stanfield said, “and we want to keep schools together so the coaches, who typically coach both boys and girls, can be at both state meets.”
Girls tennis
West Salem’s No. 1 singles standout, Shasling Fonseca, an exchange student from Costa Rica, ran into a tough opponent in Sprague junior Libby Blair last week as Sprague won the team match 8-0.
Blair, who has been ranked as the No. 3 potential college recruit in Oregon and No. 8 in the Northwest, won their match 6-2, 6-0, handing Fonseca her first loss of the Oregon high school season.
Blair’s brother, Judson, plays tennis for San Diego State. Her mother, Rhonda, was an all-Big Ten tennis player for Iowa.
Fonseca bounced back with a 6-1, 6-2 victory against McNary, as West Salem won the team count 8-0.
• In another match last week, Silverton swept Dallas 8-0.
Boys tennis
West Salem played three times last week, losing 5-3 to McNary, 6-2 to McKay and 8-0 to Sprague.
“We finally got some good weather and got to play,” West Salem coach Rich Peterson said. “We showed lots of improvement. Even though short-handed, the makeup match with McKay on Saturday was our best day. We got great effort from everyone, including some younger guys who got to play.”
Titan winners versus McKay: Vaughan Tippets at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-3, and the team of Joshua Garibay and Erik Johnson at No. 1 doubles, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
West Salem took the Nos. 2-4 doubles matches versus McNary. Kaden Young and Noah Schaffner won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2. Lenny Herrera and Ryan McDonough won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3. The No. 4 victory came by default.
• Central lost 8-0 to South Albany.
Boys from both teams hadn’t been able to get court time in a week due to the wet weather, but “the longer the boys were on the court for their match, the better we saw their game improve,” Central coach Patti Youngren said.
For the Panthers, Aaron Hayes moved from singles to doubles, teaming with Nathaniel Lunde for a tight No. 2 match. The Central duo lost the first set 5-7, then won 6-2 before falling 6-1.
“It was amazing to see how the match transformed from beginning to end,” Youngren said. “All four boys moved well to the ball. Placement just got better as time went on.”
Girls golf
At the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn, Dallas’ Grace Hannan had the second-lowest 18-hole score in a Mid-Willamette Conference tournament on Monday, April 18. Hannan, a sophomore, shot 43-45–88.
Mercedes Marriott of Crescent Valley, the dominant player in the conference, carded a par-71.
Third was Corvallis’ Julia Weldon with an 89, and Anfisa Samoilov of Silverton was fourth at 91.
Dallas’ team total of 429 was good for fourth. Silverton shot 374, Corvallis 397 and Crescent Valley 411. After the Dragons came South Albany with 458 and Lebanon at 531. Central and West Albany didn’t have a full team of four golfers, and North Salem was not represented.
Dallas sophomore Savannah Roblin turned in a 95, and teammates Morgan Shuck, a senior, and Lilly Aime, a sophomore, shot 114 and 132, respectively.
For Central, Kalia Baker had a 199, Estella Lopez a 125 and Megan Stanley a 135. All are seniors.
• West Salem golfers Emma Wilch (105) and Sidney Meyers (110) were fourth and tied for fifth in a three-team match won by the Titans.
West Salem shot 439, Sprague 443 and McNary 458.
Also for the Titans, Riley Sparkman shot 111 and Julia Meyers 116.
Boys golf
West Salem won a Mountain Valley Conference tournament at Cross Creek Golf Course on Monday, April 18.
The Titans’ four-man total was 158 for nine holes (shortened from 18 due to inclement weather).
That edged McNary by one stroke, with Sprague third at 170 and South Salem at 184.
Top golfers for West Salem: Brayden Sparkman, fifth overall with a 2 over-par 38 on the front line; David Harvey, 39; Blake Johnston, 40; and Riley Quillin, 41. Lucas Towne came in with a 52.
Colby Sullivan of McNary and Lucas Paul of South Salem each fired a 34, Sprague’s Jonathan Scott had a 36, and Jack Garro of McNary shot 37.
• At Tokatee, Perrydale shot 444 to place last out of eight teams in a 3A/2A/1A Special District 2 match. For the Pirates, Con-Lynch Gilmore shot 103, Conner Graber 109, Erik Danka 115, Brandon Graber 117 and McGuire Perkins 134.
Boys lacrosse
West Salem lost 13-6 last week at home against Aloha-Southridge.
“Our guys played hard, and the first quarter was going well, but we lost some morale with the last goal at the last second,” Titans coach Jack Davis said. “Then the penalties in the second quarter were a major gas leak that made the rest of the game more difficult.”
The Titans were a bit shorthanded, minus two middies.
Aloha-Southridge “was a good team, and we knew it would be a fight,” Davis said. “It showed us a lot of things we know we can fix as we go into our conference games.”
In the North Valley Conference, Sprague-South Salem and West Albany are 1-0, Corvallis is 0-2 and McNary and West Salem have yet to play.
The Titans’ short (four-game) NVC slate starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with a home game against Sprague-South Salem (8-2 overall).
On Friday night, the Titans (3-6) will go to McNary (5-7) to face the Celtics in another division game – highly important because the winner of the NVC might be the only team of the bunch to rank high enough to make the Oregon High School Lacrosse Association state championship playoffs.
Middle school track
La Creole had two high places at the Oregon Relays on Saturday in Eugene.
The boys 4x100-meter relay team took third place out of nine teams at Hayward Field, and the girls 4x100 was fifth out of 10 teams.
Kameron Hill, Chance Wright, Nick Walker and Deacon Shinkle turned in a time of 50.88 seconds, trailing only McLoughlin (48.45) and Cascade Christian (49.48).
Jana Deming, Jordan Baumgart, Tanya Green and Elizabeth Walker ran 56.50. Roosevelt won the girls relay in 54.50.
Those were the only events in which La Creole competed.
