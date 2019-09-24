Falls City Volleyball drops game against Livingstone

FALLS CITY – The Falls City Mountaineers couldn’t keep up with the intensity on Monday night and fell 3-0 to Livingstone Adventist Academy.
Each set was one that slipped narrowly through the Mountaineers’ fingers.
In the first one, The Mountaineers (4-7 overall, 1-5 Casco League) closed the scoring gap with a dig from senior Natalie Batie that bumped the team up to one point behind the Foxes (2-4 overall, 2-4 Casco), 11-10.
From there, the two teams traded spots until the Foxes widened the margin, the Mountaineers trailing to a 25-16 loss.
Scoring first in the second set, the Mountaineers didn’t keep the momentum up for long, and multiple
knotted scores and traded places followed the Mountaineers to an eventual 25-19 loss.
The third set saw an increase in intensity in both teams: Senior Marybeth Wilson added a dig that unlocked the Mountaineers from a 3-3 tie, while the Foxes fought to stay in the lead.
Always trailing within two points, the Mountaineers fell 25-23 to close out the game.
