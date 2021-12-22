POLK COUNTY — West Salem got its first victory of a tough preseason, then won again.
Perrydale struggled in two outings, while Falls City had some things to like despite a loss at home in its league opener.
Here’s a closer look at the girls basketball teams in the area:
Falls City
The Mountaineers aren’t likely to win a lot of games this season, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that from their approach and attitude.
Falls City, a young team, has been showing some improvement as well. Take last week at home, for example. Jewell took away a 42-29 victory, but Falls City had a season-high for points scored, and things were upbeat as the game went on and after it finished.
“We’re working more as a team,” said Falls City senior point guard Amber Houghtaling. “We’re learning how to run our offense.”
The starting lineup includes two freshmen, Nadia Meyer and Elyssa Burgess, and doesn’t have a lot of varsity experience overall.
“We’re getting to know each other as people as we’re learning the way each other works. We’re getting to figure out how to make each play work better,” added senior guard Kassidi Thompson, who is playing basketball for the first time since seventh grade.
Houghtaling hadn’t played much varsity until this season, “and now I have to lead the team, because I’m probably the most experienced. I love leading and helping others, so it really fills my cup.”
She has also given the Mountaineers a 3-point threat (she made four of them against Jewell), and is dangerous when given enough time to get set.
“Some nights I’m on. If my legs like me, then I can shoot them,” she said. What do the Mountaineers need to work on most? “Confidence and dribbling,” Houghtaling said.
“Communication,” Thompson said. “Just seeing who you have (to guard), and keep our body language up so we don’t get down in the middle of games. When we’re not close, it’s pretty hard. At the end we’re just gassed from trying. It’s definitely more fun playing in a closer game, but we keep our energy up.
“This game (against Jewell), we started to catch up at the end, and it was just so exhilarating. It’s like, we can do this. I felt it, and everybody felt it.”
After that game, Falls City was 1-3 for the season and 0-2 in the Casco League. Coach Alvaro Francisco liked that his girls came out with “the effort that I asked them to. From our first game to right now, we’ve definitely gotten better.”
He was happy to see his players trying to dribble-drive to the basket instead of simply hanging on the perimeter. He wants shots and then battles for rebounds.
“It’s all about experience this year and getting (the younger players) to figure out different game situations,” Francisco said. “How to be ready to shoot, off the dribble or on a catch.
“These girls are great. I show them a couple things in practice and they respond, they give it their best shot. As a coach, this is the best team you could have. They give me max effort, which is awesome.”
The Mountaineers were slated to play at Triangle Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Their next game is Monday at 5:30 p.m. at home against Siletz Valley.
Falls City travels to Perrydale on Thursday.
West Salem
The Titans (3-2) picked up their first and second victories of the season last week. Their defense was sturdy in wins of 31-29 at Sherwood and 39-30 over Sheldon at the Moda Center.
The Titans won in a wild finish at Sherwood. Some key defensive plays and scores around the basket pulled out the victory. The fun started with 3:30 remaining, when West Salem senior Baylee Butler made a one-on-one steal on the perimeter to set up senior Mya Adams for a transition three-point play for a 25-20 lead.
Sherwood hit a 3-pointer 14 seconds later. The Titans upped their lead to 27-23 when 5-2 junior Olivia Garland rebounded her own missed free throw and put in a shot at the 1:10 mark. Sherwood answered right back with a basket in 13 seconds. After a backcourt turnover by the Titans, Sherwood tied the game at 27-27 with two free throws with 47.5 seconds remaining.
The 5-6 Butler, isolated with a taller defender, drove past her to the basket for a score with 19 seconds to go, and West Salem was on top 29-27. A blocking foul gave Sherwood two free throws, but the Bowmen made only one, which cut the lead to 29-28 with 11 seconds on the clock. Sherwood fouled, and Butler made two foul shots for a three-point margin.
As Sherwood hustled to bring the ball into frontcourt, West Salem junior Adria Dixon ran hard into a screener and was called for a foul. The Bowmen made their first free throw, leaving the score 31-29 with 4.5 seconds left. Sherwood intentionally missed the second foul shot off the front rim, and the Bowmen looked to get the rebound. But Butler had other ideas and poked it away to where Adams was able to come up with it as time expired.
“We’re still earning and working through some end-of-game kinks,” West Salem coach Katie Singleton said. “We’re good and can stay in games but don’t know how to win games yet. There are a few nerves, and we start playing not to lose instead of to win.”
Against Sheldon, junior post Elizabeth Bennett tallied 14 points, and Butler had eight.
“I think we expected to win that game,” Singleton said.
West Salem now will get ready for three games Dec. 28-30 in the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Tournament Platinum bracket at Franklin. First up is Benson next Tuesday.
Perrydale
The Pirates were 2-4 overall after going 0-2 last week.
Perrydale has games scheduled for Dec. 27 against Dufur and Dec. 28 with Days Creek, then Dec. 30 at home against Falls City. St. Paul (5-0 overall, 2-0 in the Class 1A Casco League) built a 19-6 halftime lead over visiting Perrydale on Dec. 13 and went on to win 51-37.
Perrydale slipped to 1-1 in the Casco. Four days later, Perrydale went to Dayton to play Class 3A Taft, and the Pirates fell 51-26. Taft improved to 5-2.
