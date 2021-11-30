FALLS CITY — Falls City girls basketball is back after a one-year absence and with a new coach.
Alvaro Francisco replaces Mickel Kidd in charge of the program, and he’ll face a major reloading task. The first week of practice, the Mountaineers had only seven girls out for basketball.
Francisco had three seniors (Amber Houghtaling, Kassidi Thompson and Bailea Watkins), junior Isabell Saxton, sophomore Allison Lukins and freshman Nadia Meyer. He was hoping to round up at least another body to go with his two assistant coaches and help the team be able to practice five-on-five.
The Falls City season starts with away games Wednesday and Thursday versus Eddyville Charter and Open Door Christian Academy, followed by a Saturday home game with Riddle.
So the Mountaineers’ skill level and stamina will be tested early.
“It’s a long season. It will be exciting. We’ll see what they’ve got and adjust,” Francisco said.
The main points of preseason workouts have been to “get the players’ cardio up, running up and down the court. And how to play with others. We’re putting in plays, and starting with the fundamentals,” Francisco said.
Falls City didn’t compete in girls basketball last season, when Oregon teams played from mid-May to late June because of COVID-19.
“It’s a big challenge to bounce back, but I was aware of that,” said Francisco, who is coaching varsity and girls for the first time after several years of coaching mostly middle-schoolers, along with some football.
He’s a Forest Grove High graduate who recently moved to Falls City, where his fiance teaches fourth grade. He’s been teaching math since 2018.
He considers his strengths as a coach to be “building relationships with the players. Getting them in the best positions to score and defend, and building their confidence, no matter what skill level they’re at, so they have a belief in each other and themselves.”
What he likes so far is the attitude of his players, “the overall energy they come with. It’s positive. They’re working their tails off.”
The games will provide some needed experience.
“I’m trying to prep our team to understand situations, but I want to keep things simple and just trust them to play basketball,” he said.
