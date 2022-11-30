Itemizer-Observer
He knew this season would be different. Central senior Michael Young is finally back and healthy for the first time since the 2019 season. As he prepared for his senior season with the Panthers boys basketball team, Young had missed the two previous seasons due to an ACL and meniscus injury that happened ahead of the abbreviated 2020 season.
“I got hurt during the preseason ahead of the 2020 season,” said Young. “A teammate passed it to me and I went up under the basket and then felt a pop in my knee. And then I was off it for a couple of weeks not thinking anything of it. And then during the first open gym when I came back, I went up for a dunk and hyperextended my knee the opposite way. From there, it took a while to get an MRI, and then I didn’t think I tore anything. But then as soon as I got the results back, I had completely torn my meniscus and ACL.”
During his freshman season in 2019, Young was the lone freshman to make the varsity roster and eventually get regular playing time after swinging between junior varsity and varsity. At the Capital City Classic tournament, Young began to make his mark after replacing an injured upperclassman teammate and immediately made an impact. He would finish the tournament averaging a double-double and became a regular part of the Panther rotation.
“The pace of the game was so much faster,” said Young. “But it was a lot of fun to play up as a freshman with the juniors and seniors. We struggled a little bit but it was fun playing up and it made me a lot better.”
After the conclusion of the 2019 season, it was clear to everyone around the program that Young would be an impact player for Central for the next few years. Unfortunately, his future injuries would throw a wrench in that plan.
Following his surgery, Young would undergo some intense physical therapy sessions trying to get his right leg back to full strength.
“I was pretty sad during rehab and there were some times where I felt depressed,” said Young. “It was a struggle for a couple of months. I lost 15 pounds and I was going three times a week just really working on my leg. I would keep trying to work on getting better without jumping of course but I shot a lot of free throws and did whatever I could to try to improve my game since I knew eventually I would come back.”
In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Young was still very much a part of the program while working on his recovery and even in his time off the court he found ways to better his game.
“When I was out I could see basketball from a coach’s perspective,” said Young. “I learned a lot and I just got smarter in basketball. It helped to see basketball in a different light and I felt like I learned so much more than when I was playing.”
Now coming into his senior season, Young hopes to blend his IQ of the game with his skillset to be a leader and big factor for a Panther team that has big hopes for the season.
“Coach Sanderson pushes me to be a leader on the team and do things I’m not great at,” said Young. “And I know I have only one year left so I want to give 100% in everything. But as a team, our hope is to make it to state and play at Gil. And individually I want to try to play at the college level.”
On Dec. 2 Young will get back on the court for the first time in a high school regular season game since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Central opens the season against defending 4A state champions Cascade at 7 p.m.
“I have a lot of friends that play for Cascade,” said Young. “So I’m hoping that we can beat them. But I’m just really excited to play with the guys that I’ve known for so long and see what we can do this season.”
