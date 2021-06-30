EUGENE — Two former Western Oregon University runner competed in the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trails in Eugene over the weekend. Derek Holdsworth competed in the 800-meter race, and was just short of advancing to the semifinals.

David Ribich raced in the 1,500 meters, competing in the finals on Sunday after a heat delay.

Coming off of the unknown of a 2020 season that left Holdsworth ready for more, he transitioned into his new life and career that began with trying to run professionally.

Having competed at the Junior World Championships during the 2014-15 season, Holdsworth had his first taste of what it was like to compete on a bigger stage.

While the end result at the U.S. Olympic Trials wasn’t what he was striving for, he definitely left knowing he had a lot more left to give for future races.

“I knew looking at it ahead of time I was going to be in a hard heat. My biggest goal when I first went into the race at the Olympic (Trials) was making sure that I was able to beat some people and I accomplished that,” Holdsworth said. “Having gone in still not at my optimal fitness level, I know that there is still much more room for growth. While it was certainly a great experience to be there, I go to win and I think that’s the mindset of most athletes. This will definitely be something that I will grow from and come back stronger.”

Holdsworth’s time of 1:49.10 in the 800-meter placed him 21st out of 32 runners in the event during the Olympic Trials, just missing a chance to move on to the semifinals. It wasn’t unfamiliar territory running at the new Hayward Field, as Holdsworth ran in the Oregon Twilight during the early part of May when he was beginning to work his way back into form.

“I think knowing Eugene and the track venue was a big help. Having competed just a few weeks ago at the Oregon Twilight gave me an idea of where my fitness needed to be at and how I needed to adjust to the track.”

Derek Holdsworth

Former WOU Runner

“I felt like with the training I was trying to catch up all year. I missed most of March and didn’t return to the track until April and was still injured,” Holdsworth said. “I feel like I’m still about a month out from being back in the full shape and fitness level I know I can be at.”

His time at the Oregon Twilight nearly mirrored that of his time at the Olympic Trials. Holdsworth posted a time of 1:49.14 back on May 7 and after having to drop out of the Portland Twilight meet, he burst onto the scene this spring with a new personal-best mark. During the Stumptown Twilight meet in Portland, Holdsworth ripped off a time of 1:46.65 to help set the table for the upcoming Olympic Trial race.

Being able to compete in a familiar place helped a lot as well. Holdsworth had experienced running in Eugene during the Juniors in 2014-15 and had a chance to see the new Hayward Field up close a few times before running in the Olympic Trials.

“I think knowing Eugene and the track venue was a big help. Having competed just a few weeks ago at the Oregon Twilight gave me an idea of where my fitness needed to be at and how I needed to adjust to the track,” Holdsworth said.

Even though his just finished the biggest race of his career so far, Holdsworth is keeping all of his options open for races that come his way this summer to stay ready for his next chance on the biggest stage.

“I think I will be ready for some low-key races this summer for sure,” Holdsworth said. “Even some bigger races would be good as well. I know Coach Johnson will have a plan for us this summer and I look forward to seeing how it all turns out.”

David Ribich competed in the finals in the event on Sunday evening.

During the first run of the 1,500 on Thursday, Ribich ran a similar time to his one event from the Oregon Twilight earlier this year. He crossed with a time of 3:45.71 to come in third in his heat and qualify for the semifinals.

That’s when he really found another gear. On Friday competing in the semifinals, Ribich ran a season-best time of 3:38.75 to place fifth in his heat and qualify for the finals. He placed fifth overall out of the 24 runners and was just off the top time in the event of 3:38.56.

Ribich clocked a 3:44.43 in the finals to place 12th.

For more on Ribich’s experience at the Olympic trails, see the July 7 edition of the Itemizer-Observer.