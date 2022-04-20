Itemizer-Observer
Another chapter in the Spenser Watkins’ Monmouth-to-majors story was added last week.
The former Wolves pitcher from Scottsdale, Arizona, got the ball and the start for the Baltimore Orioles on April 12 against visiting Milwaukee.
Watkins, 29, didn’t get the loss, and he got mixed reviews after Baltimore’s 5-4 defeat.
News reports referred to Watkins as “shaky” and judged that he “struggled,” but the overall analysis had as much to do with his play in the field as it did his pitches to the plate.
Watkins, in his second major-league season, bounced a throw to first base in the third inning, and the Brewers took advantage of the miscue to score the run that tied the score at 4-4 before 11,814 fans at Camden Yards.
“I’ve got to do a better job. That’s my responsibility to make that out,” Watkins told the media.
The 6-2, 185-pound right-hander was taking the spot in the rotation that opened after an injury to O’s pitcher Dean Kremer. An oblique put Kremer on the injured list, and he is expected to be out at least three weeks.
Watkins also had a balk and a wild pitch, along with two walks and four hits allowed. Three of the four runs he gave up were unearned.
“This wasn’t an encouraging performance,” cbssports.com concluded.
Baltimorebaseball.com’s Rich Dubroff called it a “sloppy outing” for Watkins, noting a pick-off throw to second that was a bit off line as well as the error on the throw to first.
On the plus side, Watkins showed a slight improvement in his velocity from last season, whistling 94 mph out of his fastball.
”Watkins looked much better than (his) line,” SB Nation concluded. “As in, with this new fastball, he could be part of a competent pitching staff this year.”
Part of the bottom line in the 5-4 loss was Baltimore continued futility with the bats. The Orioles went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position as the team dropped to 1-4. Baltimore was 4 for 47 with a runner in scoring position in those five games.
The Orioles struck out 14 times in the loss to Milwaukee.
SB Nation said Watkins appears to need more trust in his fastball and use it more often instead of deferring to a cutter. The cutter was his best weapon in 2021, when he was 2-7 with an 8.07 ERA in 16 games, 10 of them starts, for the Orioles. He walked 18 and struck out 35 as a rookie who made it to MLB after seven-plus years in the minors.
Watkins transferred to Western Oregon from Glendale Community College in Arizona and had a 7-3 record and 3.50 ERA as a senior in 2014. As a WOU junior, he was 8-6 with a 3.19 ERA.
Those years at the NCAA Division II level helped him get chosen by the Detroit Tigers in the 30th round of the 2014 draft. Not bad at all for a guy who was a catcher and outfielder through his junior year of high school.
Going into this week, the Orioles were 3-6, and Watkins was waiting for another shot. He was slated to pitch Monday as Baltimore opened a four-game series at Oakland, part of a West Coast trip that includes games Friday through Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels.
Watkins and Alexander Wells, a 25-year-old left-hander, were in line for spot starts.
