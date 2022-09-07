Itemizer-Observer
The Dallas Dragons have been in this kind of situation before. Last year, for example.
Dallas lost to Silverton 40-29 Friday to open the 2022 football season.
In 2021, the Dragons fell to the Foxes 42-7 in their fourth game. That loss dropped Dallas to 1-3. But the Dragons won five of their next six games, made the state playoffs, and won a playoff game at Pendleton.
Bouncing back was the theme after Friday’s result, which was no shock, given that Silverton is the defending Class 5A champion. Already the Dragons were talking about this Friday’s game, a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at home against McKay.
“This is just the start,” Dallas senior running back Emilio Miranda said. “We’ve got next week. New game. New team. We’re ready to go.”
That’s what Dallas coach Andy Jackson wants to hear -- and how he knows his team needs to approach the McKay game and the rest of the schedule.
“This moment will not define our season,” Jackson said as Silverton headed to its bus for the ride home.
As good as the Foxes were in their first game under a new coach, Dan Lever, and with a batch of new starters, it was also a game in which the Dragons were their own worst enemy at times. They made six turnovers and forced none. A couple of early turnovers helped Silverton build a 13-0 first-quarter lead that proved to be a comfortable cushion for the Foxes.
“I feel like this one got away from us,” Jackson said.
Dallas did various things well, especially in the run game. The Dragons ran 51 times for 326 yards, 6.4 per carry. Three backs found the end zone -- junior Zayvian Webster scored first, senior Dalton Baker scored next, and Miranda got the final two scores. Miranda finished with 168 yards on 25 carries.
The offensive line paved the way. Starters Garrett Munkers, Cliff Johnson, Kyron Dodds, Dominic Sobota and Jacob Worley did most of the work. All are juniors except Munkers, a senior. Sobota played with a cast to protect a broken right wrist.
“It was really nice and easy with our O-line. They busted their butts,” Miranda said. “But it came down to the skills and us making a few mistakes.”
New quarterback Owen Hess, a senior, hit on 7 of 20 passes for 89 passes but had four interceptions.
“Sometimes people put a lot of weight on your shoulders and can make them feel like they’ve got to make every play,” Jackson said. “Owen is a good young man and a fine quarterback, and he will improve. He’s going to be fine. All our players need to work to improve.”
Two things about the game stood out to Jackson.
“Ball security and our third-down defense,” he said. “For us to win the big-time games and put us in the upper echelon area of the state, we’ve got to do a better job in those two areas.”
The Foxes converted 6 of 9 times on third down and made a first down on a fourth-and-12. They scored touchdowns on third-and-4 and third-and-13, and the other conversions were part of touchdown drives.
“The game was kind of chaotic early on, and there were a couple of big plays where I think our kids just needed to settle down a little bit more,” Jackson said, “and there was a pretty big play when their back leaked out and our linebackers didn’t pick him up. And we have to work at getting better with our tackling.
“We just need to relax, focus on our jobs and not get too caught up in the highs and lows. The goods and bads will happen every game.”
Highlights on defense for Dallas included senior linebacker Dylan Largent with 10 tackles, junior lineman Steven Ward with three tackles for loss and senior linebacker Brock Dunkin with nine stops.
The Foxes had 101 yards on the ground and 148 in the air, not overwhelming numbers by themselves. But they also had the star of the game in junior Jackson Pfeiffer.
Coach Lever has described Pfeiffer as a home-run threat, and against Dallas he looked like the Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge of high school football. Pfeiffer scored in all three ways -- on offense (running and receiving), defense and special teams -- with five touchdowns in all.
Silverton took the opening kickoff and drove 57 yards to go up 6-0.
After an interception, the Dragon defense held on fourth-and-1 at its 22-yard line.
But a lost fumble set up a 39-yard TD drive that gave the Foxes their 13-0 lead.
Dallas scored midway through the second quarter, marching 67 yards in seven plays. One key was a 23-yard pass from Hess to junior wide receiver Isaiah Mosley. Webster got across the goal line on a 9-yard run.
Silverton promptly drove 62 yards, however, to take a 20-7 lead.
And with 38 seconds left in the second quarter, Pfeiffer ran back an interception 40 yards and gave the Foxes a 27-7 lead.
Dallas took the second-half kickoff and went 69 yards in 11 plays. Baker scored from the 2 on fourth down.
But Pfeiffer picked up a kickoff that was bouncing along the ground at the Silverton 20 and took it to the end zone for a 34-14 advantage.
Dallas got another third-quarter TD on an 11 play, 60-yard drive. Miranda ran in from the 9, and the Dragons weren’t out of it, trailing 34-21 with 14 minutes to go.
But Pfeiffer leaked out of the backfield, caught a pass at the Dallas 25 and had clear sailing for Silverton’s clinching touchdown.
Dallas’ closing points came with 1:42 left. Miranda capped a five-play, 51-yard drive with a 4-yard run, and Hess ran in the two-point conversion.
Now comes McKay, which opened its season Friday with a tough but perhaps encouraging loss.
The Royal Scots were able to go toe-to-toe with one of the teams considered elite in the Mid-Willamette Conference, Lebanon, before falling 41-39 at home.
McKay led Lebanon 26-19 at halftime.
It will be a special night at Dallas in another way. The school will honor Paul and Judee Ward for all the things they have done over the years for the Dragons. The track will be named for them at the game. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., and the track dedication is set for halftime.
