Sometimes reflecting on a goal can be a painful exercise, but for the Dallas Dragons girls cross country team a single point might be the extra motivation they need going into next season.
Coming off of the 2021 season the Dragons put themselves on the map when they qualified for state as a group for the first time in school history. This year it wouldn’t be a given to hit that mark again with the Mid-Willamette conference being so deep and the qualifying spots changing. In years past, conferences could qualify three teams but this season only two were automatically slotted to state with five at-large bids given out to the rest of the teams following the conference meets.
“Last year was the first year our girls qualified as a team,” said head coach Monique Lankheet. “We knew it would be tough to automatically qualify given how deep our league is. But I thought we had a good shot to grab a wild-card spot and I think we were the first team to get one.”
At the district meet the Dragons put together a strong showing with their three best runners all finishing inside the top 11. Dallas ended the meet behind Crescent Valley and Corvallis but ahead of Silverton with 65 total points.
In the week leading up to the state meet after clinching an at-large bid, the Dragons met on multiple occasions to go over their plan leading into the race.
“Everybody had their position on what they were going to try to do,” said Lankheet. “And we had all our kids on the team on the same mission. We didn’t focus too much on what time everyone ran, but we focused on what the position was and how it related to targeted teams.”
As spectators watched the end of the race, the OSAA Scoreboard, tracking every runner’s result, continuously changed and shifted as more runners came through. At the first mile marker, the Dragons team sat just inside the top 10 right behind Churchill. In the second and third miles, Dallas moved up right behind Putnam and left behind Hood River Valley, Wilsonville and Churchill. The first four Dallas runners finished inside the top 40 with freshman Kelsi Rodli leading the way coming across at 11th. Sophomore Polly Olliff was the final scorer to cross the line for Dallas with a time of 21:32.
“I sat the kids down after the meet and before I told them what the final score was, I told them all how well they ran,” said Lankheet. “They were all competitive, focused and driven. But to know after the fact that we came up just short of our goal wasn’t so much frustration. It was more of a look at how close we actually came.”
As the final points were tallied Putnam edged Dallas by one point 152 to 153 to come away with fifth place. However, Dallas ended up blowing past the next closest team Hood River Valley by nearly 20 points.
“I think they really had fun racing that way,” said Lankheet. “They just pulled all together as a team and now they’re super excited about next year. Kelsi (Rodli) even mentioned to me that we should finish in the top two next season and that was the first time anyone mentioned next year so I think they’re all just really excited.”
