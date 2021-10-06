MONMOUTH — Luz Garcia’s first name means light in Spanish.

How appropriate, because the first-year Western Oregon runner has been lighting it up in cross country this season.

Garcia, who transferred from Cal Poly Pomona, is the fastest woman in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

WOU has never had a GNAC woman champion in cross country — or any woman place higher than fourth — but Garcia has that and more in mind this fall.

“I want to win conference and regionals,” she said. “Top 40 at nationals are All-Americans, and I think I can do well above (40th).”

She ranked 31st in NCAA Division II going into this week. She’s run two races for the Wolves — and won both.

She was first in the 4,000-meter Ash Creek Invitational on Sept. 10, then ran 21 minutes, 46.4 seconds in the 6-kilometer Mike Johnson Classic Sept. 24 to finish 6.1 seconds ahead of runner-up Olivia Willett of Simon Fraser. Willett’s runner-up time ranked second as of last week in the GNAC.

Barring injury problems, she figures to beat many more challengers this season, and not just with her feet and legs but also from above the neck. That’s the part of competitive distance running she enjoys the most.

“I think it’s more of a psychological thing. I like how it’s mentally challenging,” she said. “Everyone’s going to be there physically, so it’s a matter of who’s going to break first.”

She doesn’t break easily.

“Absolutely not,” she said. “So you’re going to have to hurt me to break me.”

She knows a thing or two about hurting, too, from running a lot of training miles, probably more than most. This summer, for example, she joined 30-some men for more than a month of workouts at 7,000 feet in Flagstaff, Arizona. She put in 70 to 80 miles per week before showing up in Monmouth,

“I was pretty much an oxygen tank by the time I got to Western Oregon,” on Aug,. 15, she said.

That kind of regimen has helped her improve in recent years.

“My coach at Pomona really knew how to work me up from nothing, and the high volume (of miles),” were keys in her taking a big leap as a cross-country runner.

“I was pretty average in high school, and at Pomona I was always in the back when I started. I was like the seventh lady on the team my freshman year,” she said.

Garcia played soccer as a youngster and transitioned into running in high school, eventually dropping soccer her senior year.

Her best days are ahead of her. Probably years ahead of her.

Distance runners often don’t peak until their 30s, and Garcia, 21, envisions going from late bloomer to later bloomer.

She wants to run marathons, an event she has done only once, and while in middle school. She thinks she could run one in three hours at this point in her development.

She also might be interested in half-marathons, although that, too, probably would have to wait awhile as she focuses on competing for Western Oregon.

“I want to be an Olympian,” she said. “I think I’m a lot better at the longer distances.”

That’s why she prefers cross country to track, though she plans to do both at Western Oregon for at least two years.

Garcia graduated from Pomona last year, needing only three years to get a degree in psychology. She’s a graduate student at WOU, taking a two-year program in organizational leadership. Because she had a redshirt year at D-II Pomona, she is a junior in eligibility in cross country. And because she never had a track and field season at Pomona, due mostly to the pandemic, she will be a freshman in track next spring.

Garcia said she chose Western Oregon partly because “the state of Oregon is more of a running state,” and because head coach Octavious Gillespie-Bennett coached at Pomona, although that was before she got there. She visited Western Oregon last November, when she also considered Colorado State, Alaska, Anchorage and Simon Fraser and thought about Oregon State.

She’s always been a strong student, and she said her approach to school and running comes from the example set by her parents. They came separately to the United States, both in search of a better life and financial opportunities, she said. “Just to start over, to be honest,” Luz said. “There was just never any food.”

They met on the job, got married and had Luz and her sister, Maria, who is one year older and is studying sociology at UC Riverside. Both girls were born in the U.S.

Their father, Jesus, is a construction worker. Mom Socorro, is in fabrication. Both work hard, and always have been willing to put in the hours, “10 to 12 a day,” needed to pay the rent and help the family make ends meet.

“They’ve been very supportive of me, even though they don’t know much about sports or running,” Luz said.

Her mother had a sixth-grade education in Mexico, she said, and her father has an eighth-grade education. He’s the quieter one, she added, while Luz said she takes more after her mom in that “I’m more assertive and determined.”

Luz isn’t sure how she will use her college education. She was interested in being a therapist but now is thinking more about athletic counseling or sports psychology.

“And I want to coach at the collegiate level,” she said.

The Wolves are headed to Chicago for the Oct. 9 Lewis Crossover, which will be hosted by Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois.

Garcia said she probably will stick with the strategy she had in her first two Western Oregon races, both victories.

“Sit on people, start more in the front pack and see where they take me, and then make my move at the end,” she said.

Then comes the Lewis & Clark Invite in Portland on Oct. 16, followed by the GNAC Championships at Lacey, Washington on Oct. 23.

David Ribich owns Western Oregon’s only GNAC cross-country title. He won the men’s race in 2017.

Among women, Kylee Wells’ fourth in the first GNAC Championships, in 2001, is the highest finish. Grace Knapp was fifth for WOU in 2019.