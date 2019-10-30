Todd Gilliland prevailed over Ross Chastain and Harrison Burton in the closing laps Saturday at Martinsville Speedway to score his first career victory in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. But his comments on his radio after taking the checkered flag had him answering some uncomfortable questions afterward.

As he circled the track on the cool-down lap, the 19-year-old Gilliland praised his crew, then told his team owner Kyle Busch to stay in his (expletive) motor home.

Gilliland’s comments came after Busch on numerous occasions has been critical of both him and Burton, who have gone winless this season prior to Gilliland’s win and missed the playoffs despite driving Busch’s trucks, which have proven to be winners with other drivers behind the wheel. Busch himself won five times in five starts earlier this season.

Later Gilliland, who has six top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in 21 starts this year and is 11th in points, apologized to Busch via Twitter. But the whole episode indicates that Gilliland, the son of former Cup driver David Gilliland, won’t be returning to the team next year. And despite his struggles, Burton has already been announced as a driver for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series.

Gilliland led the final 11 laps on Saturday, and held on through an overtime run, with Chastain, a playoff driver, finishing second over Johnny Sauter, Grant Enfinger and Timmy Hill, who scored his first top-five finish after nine years of competing in NASCAR’s top three divisions.

“Man, this is a long time coming,” Gilliland said. “Hopefully, this will get some momentum rolling and

open up some doors for next year.”

The Martinsville race also saw five of the six playoff contenders experience setbacks.

Stewart Friesen finished sixth, but had to recover from a spin due to contact with Sauter on Lap 148.

Four others had far more serious issues.

Points leader Brett Moffitt won the first stage but wrecked and did not finish, while Austin Hill and Tyler Ankrum were taken out in a wreck on Lap 123. Matt Crafton finished 23rd after experiencing electrical and computer issues with his No. 88 Ford.

The six-driver playoff field will be reduced to four after the Nov. 8 race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, and those four will decide the championship the following week at Homestead-Miami Speedway.