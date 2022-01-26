For local high school girls basketball teams, it’s all about the process, making progress and trying to get on an upswing with more wins than losses.
The league season is still young, but it goes fast. Dallas, Central, West Salem, Perrydale and Falls City only have about one month left in which to make their mark in regular-season play.
A closer look at each team:
Dallas
The Dragons have games Thursday at Corvallis and Saturday at home versus South Albany, the latter a makeup game.
“This week will give us an opportunity to see where we are,” coach Josh Rainey said.
Dallas hadn’t played since Jan. 10 going into this week. The Dragons had Lebanon on their schedule Monday.
“I just to get back on the floor, for games and not just practice,” Rainey said.
The Dragons had “a couple of injuries and a couple of illnesses” that prevented them from having a full crew for practices, too.
Dallas was 4-7 overall and 1-3 in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference going into this week.
One game that was recently canceled, against nonleague Hillsboro, probably won’t be made up, Rainey said. Another canceled game, with Crescent Valley, still has to be rescheduled.
Central
The Panthers were 5-7 for the season and 2-2 in the MWC after last week, when their only game was a 32-21 loss at Crescent Valley.
It was anybody’s game going into the fourth quarter, after the Panthers played well in the middle quarters and overcame an early 13-3 deficit.
“It was disappointing,” Central coach Marc Burleson said. “I thought we had a great practice leading into the game.”
Central, which was scheduled to face West Albany on Monday, gets South Albany at Central on Thursday night.
Fifth in the MWC after four games, the Panthers could rise into the top three, or better, if they can “play our style of basketball and play with some confidence and consistency,” Burleson said.
The Monday game with West Albany was only the third home game this season for the Panthers, and it was their first home game since Dec. 7.
West Salem
The Titans took a 2-0 Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference record into Tuesday’s home game against Summit.
Next for West Salem is a Wednesday trip to McNary, a Friday trek to Bend and a home game against Sprague on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
West Salem played well against a good Mountain View team last week, winning at home 54-50.
In typical West Salem fashion, a variety of players made shots and plays and helped the Titans prevail late in the game and with a lead that did seem a bit precarious.
“We played a good game,” coach Katie Singleton said, “but we need to build that mentality to close out games, how to work down the clock and choose the right shots.”
Mountain View came into the game 3-0 in league.
At different times, Mady Diaz, Mya Adams, Elizabeth Bennett and Baylee Butler were keys on both ends of the floor for West Salem.
And Elizabeth Gile, a 5-5 junior, stepped in for some vital minutes in the post off the bench.
Bennett finished with 17 points, and Adams had 15.
The Titans went in front 49-42 on Adams’ side jump and layup right after that off a full-court press steal with 2:18 remaining.
The lead was 51-42 with 1:47 to go and after two Adams free throws.
Mountain View pulled within 52-50 with 11 seconds to play, but the Titans safely got the ball into the frontcourt and got it to Butler for a clinching layup.
Perrydale
The Pirates have been showing more signs of improvement of late. Monday’s game at home against St. Paul was to be another test, but Perrydale had won four in a row through Saturday.
Last week, the Pirates went 3-0, capping that stretch with a 37-21 victory on the road against 2A Mannahouse Christian Academy in Portland.
“The girls played exceptionally well,” coach Terry Newton said.
Perrydale and leading scorer Elana Porter found ways around MCA’s box-and-one defense on her. Jayel Meyer did a solid job navigating the offense, and the Pirates continued to get good play throughout the lineup and off the bench from sophomore post Becca Elkins and others.
Elkins was tenacious in rebounding and going after 50-50 balls and turning them into 80-20 or better for the Pirates.
“And Elana did really good job of being a team player and not being impatient” with the box-and-one, Newton said.
The other wins were 42-9 at C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas and 44-13 at Willamette Valley Christian.
Perrydale senior Heidi Juarez sank 3-pointers on the first two possessions and shots of the WVC game. She made four of her first six attempts from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points. Twelve of those came as the Pirates built a 22-4 halftime lead.
Porter scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half.
The Pirates got good work out of substitutes such as Andi Jones, Kenna Rosenbalm, Sophia Jackson-Roteman, Isabella Keene as well.
Perrydale was 7-5 overall and 5-2 in the 1A Casco League after last week.
Falls City
The Mountaineers entered the week looking for their second Casco victory of the season. They had games set for Monday against C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas and Tuesday at Jewell.
Next will be Thursday’s home date with Perrydale. Then comes a Saturday game at Willamette Valley Christian, followed by a Monday visit to Oregon School for the Deaf’s junior varsity for nonleague acdtion.
Last week, Crosshill Christian defeated the Mountaineers 44-17, and Livingstone Adventist Academy beat Falls City 50-28.
Amber Houghtaling led Falls City in scoring against LAA with 10 points. Isabell Saxton added nine points.
Against Crosshill, Saxton had five points, and the Mountaineers got four points apiece from Nadia Meyer, Kassidi Thompson and Allison Lukins.
