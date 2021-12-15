POLK COUNTY — It was a mixed bag last week for local high school girls basketball teams.
Most ran into some stiff opposition or had trouble scoring, yet were able to make progress in other ways.
It’s still the preseason, though some league games already have been played and some big ones are on the horizon.
Here’s a look at how each team has been doing:
Central
The Panthers are looking to regroup and find more scoring as they head into a rivalry game and some unique nonleague experiences.
Central dropped games on back-to-back nights last week, coming close but having its record slip to 1-3.
Ridgeview held off the Panthers 44-38 at Central, and then Springfield defeated them 48-35 at Springfield.
“The offense is working great. We’re just rushing our shots a little, for whatever reason, and we’re struggling with our shooting,” Central coach Marc Burleson said.
The Ridgeview game was tied at 38-38 and Central was inbounding in the frontcourt with 1:43 remaining. The pass went to senior guard Naurelle Perez, who was called for having a foot on the sideline, a turnover that gave possession to the Ravens.
Ridgeview quickly lined up to make its inbound pass, with one of its players standing next to Perez as she dropped the ball. One of the three officials immediately whistled Perez for a technical foul, ruling that Perez had thrown the ball at the Ridgeview player’s feet.
“A controversial call,” Burleson said. “It was what it was.”
Ridgeview made two technical free throws to go ahead 40-38, and got possession. Central fouled with 35.5 seconds remaining, and Ridgeview sank two more foul shots to go up 42-38.
The Panthers missed a 3-point try, and Ridgeview rebounded and went back to the free-throw line, sinking both shots for a 44-38 cushion at the 17.6-second mark.
Central tried another 3, but couldn’t get the rebound, and time ran out.
“The girls played really tough. We held (Ridgeview) really well. That’s a really good team,” Burleson said. “Down the stretch, we just didn’t make shots.”
The next night, “our legs were a little tired, and we were a little mentally drained” at Springfield, Burleson said. “Every night you’ve got to bring your best game, because other teams don’t care that you played the night before. Now we understand what we have to do.”
The Panthers are headed to Dallas on Thursday to open the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference season with a 7:30 p.m. game.
After that, Central goes to Hillsboro for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip-off with the Spartans.
The Panthers will cap the calendar year in Central Oregon, playing three times in the Summit Holiday Tournament. Central is scheduled to play Redmond on Dec. 27 at Summit, then go to Bend High for games Dec. 28 versus Roseburg and Dec. 29 against Mountain View.
“It’ll be a good team-bonding, team-building trip, and we’ll make some good memories,” Burleson said.
Dallas
The Dragons went 2-1 last week, leaving them 3-1 overall heading into this week.
They posted a thrilling 35-34 victory at home over McKay. Then they ran into a determined Woodburn team that beat them 40-26 at Dallas. Two days later, on Saturday, Dallas bounced back with a 38-24 victory over Mountain View of Southwest Washington in the first of eight games played that day at Moda Center in Portland.
Sophomore post Erin Ericksen scored from close range with 1:15 left to give Dallas its 35-34 lead. McKay had the ball almost all of the remaining time, but missed three 3-point tries. Dallas senior guard Kaylin Olson rebounded the final miss, and the Dragons were able to run out the clock.
Woodburn scored the first 11 points and led the rest of the way on Thursday. Dallas’ first points came on a free throw by senior Jenna Carey with 1:08 left in the first quarter.
The Dragons cut their deficit to 21-16 at the half. But they gave up the first eight points of the third quarter before getting a free throw from sophomore Katie Buchholz with 2:41 left.
Mt. View had only six players for the game at Moda Center, and Dallas, which had only eight fully healthy, led 12-10 after one quarter and 27-15 at the half.
The Dragons had to leave at 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning for the 9:30 a.m. Moda game.
“It was fun. And different,” Dallas coach Danielle Landis said. “The girls had a really good time and shot pretty well from the outside.
“And all of our post players have been working their tails off.”
Dallas’ next game is the 7:30 p.m. Thursday clash at home against Central.
The Dragons then go to Corbett for two games in the Dec. 21-22 Cascade Holiday Classic. They’ll face Corbett and Molalla before finishing 2021 with a Dec. 27 trip to Hillsboro.
West Salem
The Titans’ highly challenging run of three consecutive games against Metro League teams resulted in three losses to open the season.
After a loss at No. 2-ranked Jesuit on Dec. 3, West Salem threw a scare into visiting and No. 8-ranked Mountainside before coming up short 63-60 on Dec. 6 at West Salem.
Then, on Friday, the Titans went to No. 1-ranked Beaverton and lost 58-43.
The Beavers are coached by veteran Kathy Naro, daughter for basketball Hall of Famer and former Portland Trail Blazers coach Rick Adelman. Beaverton improved to 3-0.
West Salem returns to the court Wednesday night, going to Sherwood to face the Bowmen.
The Titans are then off until they begin a three-day, three-game run in the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic hosted by Franklin. West Salem’s first game is against Portland Interscholastic League power Benson at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Perrydale
The Pirates began a three games-in-four days stretch last week with a 55-17 loss at home to Waldport.
Perrydale then won its Class 1A Casco League opener 21-10 at home over Willamette Valley Christian,
The following night, the Pirates lost 42-19 at Mohawk.
That put Perrydale at 2-2 going into a Monday league game at St. Paul.
“That’s about where I thought we’d be at this point,” Pirates coach Terry Newton said.
Waldport “was just better than us,” Newton said. “It’s a 2A school. They have good athletes. They came after us, and we didn’t handle it particularly well.”
The Pirates beat Willamette Valley Christian despite struggling to hit shots. Perrydale led 11-4 after the first quarter – and needed that cushion.
The Pirates went scoreless in the second quarter until senior Heidi Juarez drained a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left. The basket gave Perrydale a 14-6 halftime edge.
The third quarter was more of the same, with both teams unable to convert on offense. Perrydale led 17-6 going into the fourth quarter.
“I think we had five shots to their one (for the game),” Newton said. “We’re a better shooting team than what we’re shooting. It will get better.”
The performance was better against Mohawk. Perrydale trailed 30-19 after three quarters, so it didn’t feel like a blowout. But standout senior guard Elana Porter fouled out one minute into the fourth quarter, and the Pirates lost two other players to fouls.
Overall, “we had a ton of looks (at the basket),” Newton said. “We transitioned and got up on them on defense.
“I wasn’t happy Tuesday (the Waldport game), and I was more disappointed with the WVC game,” Newton said. “But on Friday, I was really happy – we worked hard against Mohawk and got after them.”
The Pirates return to nonleague action on Friday. They’ll go to Dayton for a 6 p.m. game against Taft.
Perrydale will complete its 2021 slate with nonleague games at home on Dec. 27 versus Dufur and Dec. 28 against Days Creek, along with a league game Dec. 30 at home with Falls City.
Falls City
The Mountaineers began their Casco League season Thursday and found the going not easy at home against Livingstone Adventist Academy. The Lions won 48-5.
Falls City was scheduled to face visiting Jewell on Tuesday. The Mountaineers will go outside of their league for their next two games – Dec. 21 at Triangle Lake and Dec. 27 at home versus Siletz Valley.
On Dec. 30, they’ll travel to Perrydale.
