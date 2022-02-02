Itemizer-Observer
West Salem’s girls basketball team has hit its stride and is challenging for the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference title.
Perrydale’s girls are in position for a 1A Casco League playoff berth, but the question remaining is how high a spot the Pirates can land.
Central is in pursuit of a seat in the Class 5A girls playoffs.
Dallas and Falls City are focusing on small steps, better overall play and developing young players.
Here is in-depth information on each team:
Dallas
The Dragons are coming off an 0-3 week. They fell 61-29 at home to Lebanon, 49-16 at Corvallis and then 62-38 to visiting South Albany.
Sophomore Erin Ericksen paced Dallas in the Lebanon game, scoring 16 points.
Lebanon was able to coast after outscoring Dallas 38-9 in the first half.
“We came out flat and stayed flat,” Dallas coach Josh Rainey said.
The Dragons trailed Corvallis only 14-9 after one quarter, but the deficit grew to 31-13 at the half.
Senior Kailyn Olson wound up as the team’s top scorer with six points, and she came up with five steals.
“I was very proud of them,” Rainey said. “I challenged them after the Lebanon game. I told them, ‘What happened then was not us.’ Against Corvallis, they fought and fought and fought.”
Olson had the Dragons’ only 3-point basket against Lebanon, and Dallas wasn’t able to make a 3 against the Spartans or the RedHawks.
A late spurt in the first quarter gave the RedHawks a 17-8 lead, which they bumped up to 36-17 at the half.
For Dallas, sophomore Brook Dunkin came through with 13 points, and Eriksen had eight.
The Dragons slipped to 4-10 for the season and 1-6 in the 5A Mid-Willamette Conference.
Rainey said the offense is coming along, though.
“We’re finally starting to get more shots up. We’re getting good shots out of our offense,” he said. “If we can hit some more shots early, it can change the complexity of the game and give us confidence and change the way the defense plays us.”
Off the bench, sophomores Mia Olson, Olea Green, Greta Scales and Lauren Moore have chipped in good minutes.
“They’re all so young, but they have helped,” Rainey said.
Dallas had a Monday game against Crescent Valley and faces three games in the coming week. First, the Dragons go to Central on Wednesday. Then Dallas is home for games Friday with Silverton and Tuesday versus West Albany.
Central
The Panthers went loss-win last week, really turning it on in the victory over South Albany.
Central landed three players in double figures for scoring as it took care of business quickly against the visiting RedHawks, and all 12 Panthers got game action.
In the win, top gun and junior Sadie Wendring finished with 22 points in 19 minutes, while freshman Hadley Craig posted her second straight double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) and senior Peyton Foreman came up with 11 points.
Craig also led the team in assists with four.
Wendring was 9 of 16 from the field.
“We jumped on South Albany early and tried to push the ball on offense,” Central coach Marc Burleson said. “We’re a pretty quick team, so we wanted to have that kind of intensity, and the girls did a really good job of maintaining it.”
South Albany was only .135 from the field, going 1 of 16 from 3-point distance, and Central had 16 steals in forcing 25 turnovers.
The Panthers fired at a .489 clip from the floor and sank 3 of 9 from 3-point range.
The Central-West Albany game was somewhat the opposite, at least on the scoreboard.
After a decent first quarter for Central, which trailed 20-15, the visiting Bulldogs began to pull away. West Albany led 40-21 at the break.
Central won the third quarter 17-5 to get within seven points, but the Bulldogs had enough juice late to get the win.
Wendring totaled 26 points, senior point guard Naturelle Perez scored eight, Foreman had seven rebounds, and Craig posted 10 points and 13 rebounds (eight offensively).
“Hadley has been doing really good around the boards,” Burleson said.
“She has that natural instinct to just go get it. Her hustle and play have been fun to watch.”
The Panthers went into this week 3-3 in league (6-8 overall) and ranked 15th in 5A by the Oregon School Activities Association.
“Our goal is to finish in the top three in league,” Burleson said.
Four teams are ahead of them. Crescent Valley was 6-1 through last week, and Silverton, Corvallis and West Albany all were 5-1. Lebanon joined Central at 3-3.
“We’re talking about getting everybody prepared for the second half of the league season,” Burleson said.
Wednesday’s home game against Dallas is next for Central.
The Panthers will stay in Independence for Friday’s game against Lebanon, then visit Silverton on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
West Salem
Going into this week, the Titans were first in the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference with a 5-0 mark. They also were 8-7 for the season – after a 2-7 nonleague start through Jan. 4.
“The preseason opponents got us a little prepared for league,” coach Katie Singleton said.
Their win streak was up to six games going into Tuesday’s homecourt clash with Sprague.
On Thursday, West Salem will welcome South Salem for another MVC game. The Titans head to McKay on Saturday and will be home again on Monday, facing McNary again.
South Salem is a key match-up, as the Saxons were tied with Mountain View at 5-1 in league going into this week.
“South Salem likes to press like us, has good shooters, likes to dribble-drive. It’s whoever does the little things,” Singleton said in forecasting that game.
West Salem’s first outing last week was a 66-46 home victory over Summit. Elizabeth Bennett poured in 27 points for West Salem, and Mya Adams added 15.
The Titans won the second quarter 20-10 to take a 32-18 lead into halftime. Summit got within 37-28 just past the midway mark of the third quarter, but the Titans produced a three-minute burst that put them comfortably in front 47-28.
Most of the game, the Titans were the quicker and more confident-looking team, taking turns with dribble drives through space on the court and hoisting 3-pointers, nearly all of them good looks. They also got some breakout baskets off turnovers or missed Summit shots.
West Salem then won Wednesday 55-55 at McNary and 60-28 Friday at Bend.
Top scorers against McNary were Bennett with 19 points, Mady Diaz with 14 (four 3-pointers), Baylee Butler with 12 and Adams with 9.
The first quarter had five lead changes and one tie and ended with the Titans on top 16-14. West Salem built its advantage to 32-22 by halftime, tightening its man-to-man defense. After three quarters, it was West Salem 46, McNary 33, with the visitors on the assault at both ends of the floor. The cushion enabled the Titans to easily survive some fourth-quarter sputtering.
Against Bend, Bennett scored 20 points and Diaz had 14.
Bennett, a 6-0 junior post, is having a big year, which comes as no surprise to Singleton.
“She’s a really good player, puts a lot of work into it. She started as a freshman and been really consistent ever since,” Singleton said.
The Titans have had some inside effort off the bench from 5-5 junior Elizabeth Gile, who took two charges in the Bend game, and 5-11 freshman Braeli Martin, who scored six points in the Bend game. They’ve helped the team keep rolling despite some absences last week of sophomore Mia Mejia and junior Adria Dixon.
It’s been a team effort.
And, “it looks like we’re getting a little bit of confidence,” Singleton added. “I see us continuing to play hard, and if we do it can be a good week for us.”
Perrydale
Last week didn’t start out the way the Pirates planned. They lost at home 48-32 to St. Paul.
The second half of that game was better than the first for the Pirates, though. They battled point for point with the Buckaroos in the final two quarters, with St. Paul outscoring them only 21-20.
Overall, though, the taller Bucks were stronger around the basket and at getting offensive rebounds.
“They probably had 25 second-chance points,” Pirates coach Terry Newton said.
“We’re small, so we’re going to have to learn to rebound and be more aggressive on the boards,” Perrydale senior guard Heidi Juarez said.
Perrydale couldn’t get its outside shots to fall and wasn’t able to create a lot of inside looks, either.
Perrydale bounced back with a 46-23 road win at Falls City, then lost 47-37 at home against North Clackamas Christian, despite leading 15-1.
By halftime, Perrydale had a lot of team fouls (14), and NCC finished the game 17 of 31 at the foul line. The Pirates scored just three points in the second quarter and five in the third.
The Pirates’ season has been a bit of a sing-song, but “we’re just starting to get in the groove of playing with each other,” said senior guard Elana Porter, who scored 17 points against Falls City and 20 versus NCC.
“We’re starting to trust each other,” Juarez said. “We’re depending on each other instead of questioning if someone will be there or help us.”
The press is a key weapon for Perrydale.
“I really like pressing,” Juarez said. “It’s something we grew up with, as freshmen, and have become better at.”
“It’s what as a team we’re really comfortable doing,” Porter added.
The Pirates had a Monday game scheduled at home against Livingstone Adventist Academy. They’ll continue 1A Casco League play Wednesday at Jewell.
After last week, the Pirates were 8-7 overall and 6-3 in the Casco. They were tied for third with Crosshill Christian. Those two teams will play Feb. 9 at Perrydale and Feb. 11 at Crosshill.
Falls City
Falls City came through with its first Casco victory of the
season on Monday, Jan. 24.
The Mountaineers outplayed C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas in the fourth quarter to pull off the 24-21 win.
“Great game for the girls,” Falls City coach Alvaro Francisco said. “It was a battle throughout, with the lead changing hands.”
Falls City made three field goals to C.S. Lewis’ one in the fourth quarter.
“We focused on our defense and having more help on defense and closing out on shooters, and on boxing out for rebounds,” Francisco said.
Senior Amber Houghtaling led the Mountaineers with 10 points, and
freshman Serenity Roberts added six.
Roberts made a crucial steal and drive for a basket in the game’s latter moments.
Falls City also had won on Jan. 4 against Oregon School for the Deaf.
“I kept reminding them of our overtime victory and to remember how that felt and what we had to do to pull it out,” Francisco said.
The Mountaineers dropped league games last week at Jewell 30-17, at home against Perrydale 46-23 and at Willamette Valley Christian 37-5.
Jewell led 8-3 after one quarter, and “anytime we made a run, they
kept answering,” Francisco said.
Junior Isabell Saxton and Roberts each had six points for the Mountaineers.
Falls City trailed Perrydale 19-0 after the opening eight minutes but
was outscored just 27-23 over the final three quarters.
Roberts used her quickness to score a team-high 11 points, and
Houghtaling had eight points despite being still hobbled by a sore knee.
“Serenity is very quick, has good ball-handling skills and was finishing at the rim,” Francisco said. “Amber took a hard fall, but she’s got such great character and still gave us a lot of effort.”
The Mountaineers were slated to play at Oregon School for the Deaf on Monday.
Falls City has one other game this week. It will be Thursday at C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas.
