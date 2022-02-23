Itemizer-Observer
Everyone wants to finish the girls basketball regular season strong.
For some local teams – playoff-hopeful Central, playoff-bound West Salem and playoff entrant Perrydale – the games take on added significance.
Here’s more on each of the area squads.
Dallas
The Dragons will wrap up their season with games Friday night at Lebanon and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Corvallis.
Dallas’ losing streak extended to 10 games with losses last week of 54-35 at South Albany and 42-14 at Crescent Valley.
Dallas trailed South Albany 24-18 at the half and 36-27 with eight minutes to go.
Sophomore Erin Eriksen wound up leading the Dragons with 12 points.
Crescent Valley had a 26-8 halftime lead and wasn’t headed.
Dallas’ top scorer, sophomore Brook Dunkin, had nine points.
Dunkin had seven rebounds against South Albany; Ericksen and senior Kaylin Olson each had six.
The Dragons were 4-16 overall and 1-12 in the Mid-Willamette Conference through last week.
Central
The Panthers went into this week needing a strong finish to make the Class 5A playoffs.
Central was 6-7 and fifth in the MWC with three games to – starting with Crescent Valley (11-2) on Tuesday. The Panthers’ two other league games will be on the road – Friday at one of the top teams, West Albany (10-3), and Tuesday at seventh-place South Albany (3-10).
“We’ve got to win two of those three,” Central coach Marc Burleson said going into this week. “Say, steal a win in one of the first two and beat South Albany at the end. I think that would do it.”
Only the top four MWC finishers in the regular season earn automatic state berths, and Central cannot finish higher than fifth.
One other option remains for getting to the playoffs. The highest-ranked fifth-place team in either the MWC or the Midwestern League will get the 16th and final 5A spot. As of last week, Central was ranked 16th by the OSAA and the Midwestern’s fifth-place team, Thurston, was 15th.
The playoffs will start March 5 with eight games, the winners going to the state tournament March 10-12 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
The Panthers went 1-2 last week. They won 61-27 at home over North Salem, then lost 53-47 at Lebanon and 59-48 at home against Silverton.
Burleson said the Panthers played well in all three games, especially on defense. It didn’t help that Lebanon enjoyed a 22-4 edge in free-throw attempts and Silverton shot 22 free throws to Central’s eight.
“We’ve got to try to attack the basket and get to the foul line a little more,” Burleson said.
Against North Salem, freshman Hadley Craig had a double-double with 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds while junior Sadie Wendring scored a game-high 19 points. Central shot .446 from the field and held the Vikings to .174.
Craig then led all scorers with her 22 points against Lebanon. Wendring had 11.
Against Silverton, Wendring and Craig were the top overall scorers with 17 and 15 points, respectively, and each had a game-best seven rebounds.
Senior Peyton Foreman had a combined 19 rebounds in the three games for the Panthers.
Central had to work around some injuries last week. Starting point guard Naturelle Perez, a senior, rolled an ankle and saw limited duty. She was expected to play more this week. Wendring took a hip check but kept playing. Senior Sydney Franklin, one of the team’s top rebounders, needed stitches on her chin after a fall in practice and might be out until the postseason, Burleson said.
West Salem
The Titans began this week still first in the Mountain Valley Conference but with a blemish on their league record for the first time this season.
The defeat took place at South Salem last Thursday, when the Saxons put together a near-complete performance and prevailed in overtime, 52-50.
West Salem slipped to 11-1 in league play, while South Salem improved to 10-2. The teams went 1-1 against each other this season.
The Titans, who had won 12 in a row, had a Monday game at Summit and will finish their 14-game MWC schedule at home against Bend at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
South Salem was to play at Bend on Monday and complete its league slate at home against McNary on Thursday.
The highest three conference finishers automatically go into the 32-team 6A bracket, so the only question for West Salem is what its OSAA ranking will be and where the Titans will be positioned in the draw.
At No. 14 through last week, West Salem was likely to get a home game in the first round, which is booked for March 2.
The Titans won their other game last week, 65-14 at Sprague. West Salem’s 11 MWC victories through last week were by an average of 29 points.
South Salem led the Titans much of the way, however, and had a 35-25 advantage early in the second half.
West Salem got its full-court press to be more disruptive in the third quarter, though, and the Titans made a big run. They wound up with a 43-37 lead going into the fourth quarter and seemingly had the momentum.
Neither lasted. The Titans went very, very cold. They made only one basket in the fourth quarter – that on a Mya Adams drive with 5 ½ minutes left – and South Salem roared back.
In OT, the Saxons held on late, with the Titans missing three shots in the closing 33 seconds to go ahead or tie.
The Titans’ leading scorer at South Salem, Adams, had only 11 points. Junior Elizabeth Bennett added nine (after getting 20 earlier in the week against Sprague).
“South made good adjustments down the stretch that helped them, and they were hitting more offensively,” West Salem coach Katie Singleton said.
As frustrating as the loss in a physical game was for the Titans, it perhaps put a new resolve into Singleton’s crew.
“It showed us some things we need to work on,” she said, “and we will be ready for our next game. Winning is always the best, but you learn a lot when you lose, and we will learn.”
Perrydale
It’s on to the state playoffs for the Pirates.
Perrydale scored a key victory on Friday at George Fox, knocking off Livingstone Adventist Academy 33-26 in the Casco League playoffs. That gave Perrydale no worse than the No. 2 seed out of the Casco going into the Class 1A playoffs.
“I felt like if we played our defense and with patience, we could win that game,” said Perrydale coach Terry Newton, whose club had gone 0-2 against Livingstone this season, falling by 26 and 11 points.
The victory gave the Pirates a shot at the No. 1 berth on Saturday in a game against St. Paul. The No. 1 spot was not to be, though, as St. Paul defeated Perrydale 44-16 at the Newberg college.
The Pirates will open the 1A playoffs on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. home game against Crow. A win would send Perrydale on the road to play someone on Saturday, with a spot in the eight-team Baker City state tournament on the line.
Perrydale is 12-10 this season and ranked 26th in the state by the Oregon School Activities Association.
Crow is 15-8 and ranked 27th.
The Pirates finished third in the Casco regular season at 9-5 after a closing, 46-12 victory last week at C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas.
Livingstone was second at 12-2, with St. Paul going 14-0. Crosshill Christian placed fourth at 8-6, followed by 5-9 Jewell. Livingstone defeated Crosshill Christian 47-29 to claim the Casco’s No. 3 state playoff berth.
Pirates senior Elana Porter led the way in scoring against Livingstone with 16 points, and senior Heidi Juarez added eight. Porter had a team-high 14 points in the St. Paul league tourney game.
