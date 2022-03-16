Itemizer-Observer
They’re just about on their marks, set and going.
Girls track and field has returned in Polk County, with Dallas playing host to its first meet on Thursday. The Dragons will welcome Perrydale, Falls City, Lebanon and South Albany to the Dragon Ice Breaker Invitational.
Here’s a preseason glimpse of how things are shaping up for Dallas, Central, West Salem, Perrydale and Falls City in girls track and field for 2022:
Dallas
The Dragons have a mix of ages and experience on a team that has coach Bill Masei very interested to see how things come together.
Seniors with promise are Avery Shinkle, Madelynn Straus, Kaitlin Van Well and Denmark exchange student Camilla Myssen.
Junior leaders include Evie Olliff, Dakoda Bennett, Hannah Callaway, Katherine Dufner and Marley Lamb.
The freshman class brings Ivy McIntosh, Polly Olliff and Ah Pymm McDaniel, who all helped take Dallas to its first girls state cross-country meet and then competed in wrestling.
Shinkle has state meet experience in track. Her best events are the hurdles and relays.
Straus went to state as well last season and had the best javelin throw in the Mid-Willamette Conference, her personal record of 131 feet, 10 inches.
“She’s one of the best returners in the state,” Masei said, “and we’ll diversify her portfolio this year by putting her in the relays and maybe some jumps.”
Van Well, who has accepted an offer to play volleyball for Montana Western in Dillon, runs mid-distances.
“She worked hard this winter, and I think she’ll be a force in the 400/800 and help us in the 4x400,” Masei said.
Myssen plans to throw the discus and javelin.
Evie Olliff is back after a good performance last season in the shot and discus, especially, with the javelin also in her repertoire.
Bennett provides depth in the javelin.
Callaway led Dallas in the high jump in 2021, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches, which tied for the second-best mark in the MWC, only one inch behind a senior who has graduated. She’s expected to join the team a bit later this season.
Dufner competes in the sprints.
Lamb was good in the 400 a year ago and is primed to run that event and other longer ones. She could join Shinkle, Straus and Van Well in the long relay.
The three freshmen can run middle distances on up, though McIntosh is working on being a contributor in the hurdles and sprints.
Central
Panthers coach Eli Cirino’s team is set to make its debut March 30 in a meet with North Salem and host Dallas. He is excited to see how the girls put it all together this season.
“We were real young last year, boys and girls, and had a lot of new kids. It’s exciting to have most of them back out,” Cirino said.
Many of the highlights are expected to come from Sophie Bliss, now a senior. In last year’s state meet, she was second in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles (both won by then-freshman Kensey Gault of Ridgeview).
Bliss owns the school record in the 300 hurdles (46.66 seconds) and is only about one-tenth of a second off the record in the 100 hurdles (Bliss’ PR is 16.16; the record of 16.1, set by Lynn Johnson, has stood since 1977).
Cirino says of Bliss and boys sprinter Myles Crandall: “Both are talented enough that if we coaches can keep them healthy, they can do big things. They’re leaders on our team and help set the tone for everyone else. Both are fully capable of competing with anybody at the 5A level. We’re just going to enjoy the ride.”
Other Panthers hoping to make a splash this spring include basketball star Sadie Wendring, a junior who does sprints and throws the javelin. She was fastest on the team in the 200 last season and ranked second to Bliss in the 400, and she led all Panthers in the javelin.
Freshman Hannah Gilbert brings Central more potential in the distances.
Faith Sanchez, a senior, is pole vaulter and hurdler.
Julis Martinez is a senior from soccer who has done sprints and hurdles in the past.
Jayden Taylor competed as a freshman last spring and probably will run the 800 and do some jumping.
Central didn’t have a 4x100 relay last season due to a lack of bodies, but Cirino said it looks good for the Panthers in that event this season.
Overall, “it’s our strongest girls team in years,” he said.
West Salem
With an all-time school best of 180 athletes out for track, “we will have some come out of the woodwork, for sure,” coach Erich Herber said.
The Titans have some good returning competitors, too, starting with their throwers – “the strength of our team,” Herber said.
Senior Natalie Cunningham threw the shot put a Mountain Valley Conference-best 40-4 last season and looks to break the school records in that event and the discus. In the 6A State Showcase (the unofficial state meet held at Oregon City High last year), she finished third in the shot.
Also strong in those two events is senior Phoebe Beckett, who in the league ranked fourth for the shot and fifth with the discus a year ago. Herber has hopes of Beckett joining Cunningham at state in both events.
Sophomore Emma Dalke “will be the surprise of the confidence,” the coach predicts, “and will push to throw 40 feet in the shot.” She was seventh in the league at 32-5 last year.
Another senior, Alison Calvin-Stupfel, is healthy “and ready to be our top higher, long jumper and triple jumper,” Herber said. In 2021, she tied for second in the league at 5-0 in the high jump, shared fifth in the triple at 33-3 and was eighth in the long jump at 15-9 ¾.
And senior Darian Emmantrout “is ready for a breakout year” in the 100 hurdles, after ranking fifth in the MVC in 2021.
Perrydale
The Pirates, under veteran coach Brian Evans, return two girls who competed in the 2021 state meet at La Grande – Jesalynn Griffiths and Julia Fast.
Griffiths and Fast did the pole vault, and Fast also competed at state in the 1,500 meters.
Griffiths is a senior, and Fast is a sophomore.
“Pole vault will obviously be our strongest event,” Evans said.
Five of the 13 total athletes (boys and girls) out for track and field this season are new to the sport, and that includes Grace Hannan, a versatile freshman who could surprise people, Evans said.
Another freshman, Emma Fox, “is looking strong in the discus,” Evans added.
“I appreciate the kids who’ve come out for track and their desire to compete at Hayward Field at state this year and the Perrydale community that has been supporting our track program,” Evans said.
Perrydale’s first two meets will be the Dragon Ice Breaker Invitational on Thursday and a Canby all-comers meet on March 23.
Falls City
The Mountaineers had nine girls out for track and field as of last week, a good turnout for coach Dean Munkers, who is in his third year of teaching at the high school.
“It helps having a coach in the building and somebody the kids know,” said Munkers, who teaches physical education, health, conditioning and athletic development.
Returning tracksters are seniors Katie Ross and Kaitlyn Medlock. Ross runs sprints, and Medlock does the throws.
On hand as a freshman is Serenity Roberts, who showed her quickness on the basketball court and hopes to demonstrate some speed on the track.
Another basketball (and volleyball) player, junior Isabell Saxton, is going to give the Mountaineers another entry in the throwing events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.