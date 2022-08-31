Itemizer-Observer
The Dallas Dragons will find out this fall if they can pull off an encore in girls cross country.
The 2021 Dragons became the school’s first team to qualify for the girls state meet, and the nucleus of that team is returning for another run against the best in Class 5A.
Central has some good distance runners as well and is looking to surround them with more.
And West Salem’s girls are developing well enough that the Titans can picture themselves earning a berth in the 6A meet as they contend for a league championship.
Here’s a breakdown:
Dallas
Last season: Dallas finished third in the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet to earn its trip to the 5A championships at Lane Community College. At state, Dallas placed 10th.
This season: The Dragons open Saturday with a run in the Ultimook at Tillamook. The district meet is Oct. 29 at Willamette Mission State Park in Gervais. State is Nov. 5, again at Eugene’s Lane CC.
The first 5A girls cross-country coaches poll has Summit, Corvallis and Crescent Valley 1-2-3. Dallas had the 12th-most votes and was the third-highest team from the MWC.
Outlook: Dallas coach Monique Lankheet is excited about the solid turnout of 14 girls. The group includes the top four runners from last season’s state meet, including the first three of Ivy McIntosh, Polly Olliff and Ah Pymm McDaniel, all now sophomores. Behind them last year was Tenny Nash, also entering her sophomore year.
“Polly and Ah Pymm didn’t run a lot this summer, but I’m sure they will be contenders as they get their running legs back,” Lankheet said. “Ivy ran a lot of miles, so I’m sure she will be in the top 10 at district. Tenny and Alyssa have not run much, so they, too, will have to wait a few weeks to get in shape.”
Senior Alyssa Jones also is back from the 2021 team.
One of the “newcomers” for 2022 is senior Marley Lamb, who took last season off. “She will be a strong addition to the varsity squad,” Lankheet said.
The same could be said for a freshman, Kelsey Rodli. “She is a strong runner, and I’m sure she will contribute to the girls’ team qualifying for state again this year. She works hard and is super competitive,” Lankheet said.
Other newcomers could be moving up the ranks as well. Jenna Rogers is a freshman. Grace Walls is a sophomore. Olea Green is a junior. Sara Richardson, who is doubling in soccer, is a senior. Ane Ugarte is a senior foreign exchange student from Spain. She is new to running but “super outgoing and will be fun to have on the team,” Lankheet said.
In the MWC meet last season, Dallas trailed only powerhouses Corvallis and Crescent Valley as the Dragons beat out Silverton and North Salem for third. McDaniel was 12th, McIntosh 13th and Olliff 18th at district. At state, McIntosh placed 28th, Olliff 46th and McDaniel 49th..
Central
Last season: The Panthers were sixth in the MWC district meet, scoring 150 points, not far behind North Salem (131) and Silverton (126).
This season: Central’s first meet is the Ultimook at Hydrangea Ranch on Saturday.
Outlook: After the graduation of top seniors Sophie Bliss and Faith Sanchez, the Panthers are reloading, kind of. Senior Jayden Taylor and sophomore Hannah Gilbert were big on varsity a year ago and took big steps forward in track this spring. And senior Sadie Wendring returns to the cross-country team in good form after missing much of last season with health issues.
Junior Tatum Hutcheson and sophomore Lily McCormick have stayed fit, according to coach Eli Cirino, and kept up with their offseason training.
“We need a couple more girls to round out a strong varsity team,” Cirino said, “and I’m optimistic that we’ll get a few more girls on board.”
West Salem
Last season: The Titan girls were fifth out of seven teams in the district meet.
This season: The Titans launch their season with an appearance in the Ultimook, which is Saturday in Tillamook.
Outlook: Coach Dalton Lindsey said the girls team is a lot like the boys squad in that “both have some serious upside.”
The Titans are gunning for their first girls conference cross-country title and trip to state since 2013.
“One of our strengths is the youth on the girls’ side,” Lindsey added.
Sophomore Gitte Lonigan, junior Julianne Rommel and sophomore Emma Tribbey are standout returnees.
Lonigan had a strong seventh-place showing at district in 2021. She went on to place 36th in the 6A meet at Lane CC.
Rommel was 23rd at district, and Tribbey placed 36th.
Among returning runners in the new Central Valley Conference, Lonigan ranks third, Rommel seventh and Tribbey 13th.
Several other West Salem girls hope to make noise this fall. They include freshmen Avery Meier, Mia Rasca, Abby Evans and Samantha Griffin; sophomores Lillian Tice, Emma Anderson and Mackenzie Davis, and junior Maya Garcia Schafer.
