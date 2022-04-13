Itemizer-Observer
The weather wasn’t always the greatest for golf or tennis last week – even with one very nice and sunny Thursday – but local high school teams for the most part played through.
The teams often were outmanned, with one exception being Central girls tennis.
Here’s a look at the action and results:
Girls tennis
Central came close in its April 5 match with South Albany, losing 5-3, and then battled visiting West Albany to a 4-4 tie on April 7.
The Panthers’ No. 1 singles player, senior Jillian McBeth, led the way against West Albany with her 6-3, 6-1 victory.
West Albany took three of the four singles points, although Central No. 2 Berean Jones, a senior, took her match to a close third set before coming up short 6-3, 1-6, 5-7.
The Panthers made up the difference with wins in the top three of the four doubles matches. No. 1 doubles Vanya “Sam” Martinez and Daisy Torres Flores won 6-2, 6-4. The No. 2 team of Phoebe Jones and Mckenzie Wells won 6-4, 6-2. And at third doubles, Ruby Elliott and Makayla Guest won 6-2, 6-0.
The South Albany match had Central’s girls playing “really well,” too, according to Panthers coach Alice Holliday.
At No. 3 doubles, Elliott and Guest went to a third-set tiebreaker – “exciting to see” – before falling. And Holliday commended sophomore Jenna Cyphers, who played her first match ever “and did a great job” in a 6-2, 6-2 defeat at No. 4 singles.
“I think she will be a rising star,” Holliday said.
Victories versus South Albany came from McBeth at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-2; No. 1 doubles Torres Flores-Martinez, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; and No. 2 doubles Jones-Jones, 6-2. 6-1.
* Crescent Valley took down the Dragons 8-0. All the matches ended in two sets, with Dallas’ No. 4 doubles team of Rachael Lund and Evelyn Waite taking the most games for the team in their 6-3, 6-2 loss.
* West Salem lost 6-2 to Sprague and 7-1 to West Linn, then had a Saturday Mountain Valley Conference dual at home against Mountain View canceled by rain.
West Salem’s No. 1 singles player, Shasling Fonseca remained undefeated with the highlight a 7-6, 6-3 victory over reigning league champion Tirzah Tarbox.
“Shasling played really well,” West Salem coach Chris Allen said, noting that Sprague has an even higher-ranked singles player in Libby Blair who didn’t take part in that day’s league dual.
Fonseca is an exchange student from Costa Rica who hasn’t had the opportunity to play as much tennis as usual since arriving here in December.
“I thought she was finally getting her timing back and was much more effective hitting winners instead of balls into the net or just out,” Allen said. “Hopefully she will continue her upward climb as we move forward in league.”
West Salem’s other point against Sprague came via an exchange student from Paraguay, Mila Carreras. She was a 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 winner at No. 3 singles.
The Titans had some relatively close doubles matches, starting with a 6-4, 6-3 loss by the No. 1 team of Anna Emerson and Charlotte Haworth.
Boys tennis
Dallas gave Lebanon a fight, losing only 5-3 in a Mid-Willamette Conference clash that came two days after the Dragons’ 7-1 loss to Crescent Valley. No. 4 singles Quinn Peffley got the point in the CV match by default.
* Central lost 8-0 to Silverton and 8-0 to Corvallis.
The Panthers’ Jordin Taylor-Nathaniel Lunde duo came close at No. 4 doubles in a 7-5, 1-6, 3-6 match against Silverton.
Central defaulted all the singles matches with Silverton so North Salem could take on the Foxes.
At No. 1 doubles for Central, Theo Bordadora and Taylor Nye joined forces for the first time and competed well in a match that featured four left-handers.
“They battled the net well and came out the winner many times in long rallies,” coach Patti Youngren said of her pairing.
The No. 2 team of Aaron Hayes and Riley Young also hooked up for the first time and won five games.
Youngren liked some of what she saw as well from the No. 3 doubles crew of Elijah Hayes and Shaun Hibbard.
“Elijah has a good follow-through with his forehand and crushed the opposing team with some real zingers,” she said. “Shaun is getting some good pace on his serves, which gave him an advantage.”
* West Salem began the week losing 8-0 to Sprague, then fell 5-2 to Caldera and 5-3 to Mountain View in weekend road matches.
Kaden Young and Noah Schaffner took a set for the Titans at No. 2 doubles against Sprague. They came back a spot higher in the lineup and downed defeated their Caldera opponent 6-2, 6-3. The No. 2 Titans tandem that day, Joshua Garibay and Ryan McDonough, came through with a 6-3, 6-1 triumph.
“It was very windy and cold, but we survived,” West Salem coach Rich Peterson said of the Saturday trip to Central Oregon.
Golf
At the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn, the Dallas girls placed fourth out of six full Mid-Willamette Conference teams while the Dallas boys were sixth out of nine teams.
Sophomore Grace Hannan paced the girls with a 104. Others scoring for the Dragons were sophomores Savannah Roblin and Lilly Amie and senior Morgan Shuck.
The boys were bunched on the scoreboard, with junior Stephen Hicks shooting 94 and senior John Aebi and sophomore Cody Burbank each carding a 95. Freshman Kanon Kintner was next for the Dragons.
Central’s boys tied for eighth. Sophomore Matt Quinn had the Panthers’ low score with a 103. Jaxon Holbert, Braxton Duncan and Chase Nelson also had counting scores for Central.
Megan Stanley was the Central girls’ lone golfer.
* In a Mountain Valley Conference tournament at McNary Golf Course, David Harvey shot 88, Grayden Sparkman 89, Blake Johnston 93 and Riley Quillin for West Salem. The Titans were fourth with a 371 total, one stroke behind South Salem. McNary (336) and Sprague (356) went 1-2.
* Perrydale was eighth in a league match at Chehalem Golf Course in Newberg. Regis shot 367 to win by 39 strokes over Harrisburg. Eight of 11 schools fielded complete teams.
For the Pirates, Con Lynch-Gimore tied for seventh with a 94. Erik Danka, McGuire Perkins, Connor Graber and Caleb Jones also played for Perrydale.
Girls soccer
Dallas hasn’t decided yet whether to continue playing junior varsity next season or move up to varsity, according to athletic director Tim Larson. A decision could come soon, though, as teams have to plan and schedule for league play and other games in the fall.
The Dragons are looking for a new coach to succeed Kendra Steele, who is stepping aside to focus on family, Larson added.
Boys lacrosse
West Salem dropped both its games last week in Oregon High School Lacrosse Association action.
Mountain View defeated the host Titans 8-3, and Sheldon then beat visiting West Salem 14-12.
West Salem was 2-4 for the season going into a Tuesday game at Beaverton. Games also are set for Saturday on the road against Sisters and Bend-Caldera. The next home game at West Salem is April 22 versus Aloha-Southridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.