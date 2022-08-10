GT Landscape Solutions won the West Salem Business Association golf tournament July 29 at the Salem Golf Course.
Oregon State Credit Union came in second in the third annual event, followed by Carl Boje of State Farm Insurance.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Online only/e-edition -- One Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Online only/e-edition One Year
|$32.00
|for 365 days
Are you an existing print subscriber? Verify your subscription to receive complimentary online access.
Print subscriptions which include online access
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County - One Year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|In County - Two Years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|In County - Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|In State - One Year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
|Out of State - One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
GT Landscape Solutions won the West Salem Business Association golf tournament July 29 at the Salem Golf Course.
Oregon State Credit Union came in second in the third annual event, followed by Carl Boje of State Farm Insurance.
The State Farm office of Ryan Gelbrich was the gold sponsor of the tournament. The silver sponsors were Salem Electric, Salem Dream Center, and Valley Recycling and Disposable. Bronze sponsors were Oregon State Credit Union; Keystone Granite, Inc.; Copycats; and Xicha’s Brewing.
The hole-in-one sponsor was Larsen Flynn Insurance, Silverton.
Hole sponsors were Ace Hardware; Team Canales; Western Christian School; Deely, LLC; Hair Studio, Roth’s Fresh Markets; GT Landscape Solutions; Dalke Construction; Gilgamesh Brewery; Reger Homes; Project Marketing Resource; MAPS Credit Union; Whir Local; Redhawk Vineyard; Les Schwab Tires; and the Carl Boje office of State Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.