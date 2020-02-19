Itemizer-Observer
CORVALLIS — After a grueling, two day districts meet at the Osborne Aquatic Center over the weekend, freshman Taylor Hagedorn emerged as the only swimmer from Central High School who will move on to the state meet this weekend.
Friday’s preliminary events had Hagedorn unsure of how the weekend would go.
“(On Friday), I added a second to the 500-freestyle and 200-freestyle,” she said. “I was seeded second in both of them, and in the 500, I got third and the 200, I got fourth.”
On Saturday, she was able to shave off enough seconds in those events to nab state-qualifying marks.
“Today (Saturday), in the 200 I dropped four seconds, and got third, and then the 500, I dropped six seconds, and got second.”
On Saturday, she swam the 200 in two minutes, and 0.68 seconds. She clocked a 5:23.02 in the 500.
Senior Lynze Bradley, who went to state last year with the 200-medley relay team, won’t be going to state this time in any of her events, but she said she still had a good meet.
“I set personal records in all my events on Friday, but today (Saturday) is even better because I’m PR’ing even more, which is a surprise, because I’m really tired and I have a headache.”
In the 50-freestyle, Bradley swam to 10th place in 28.52, and in the 100-freestyle, she clocked a ninth-place finish in 1:02.10.
She said she went into the meet hoping to go to state in an event, but overall, “it’s my last year, and I wanted to go out good. So I tried my hardest and just stayed in the zone,” she said.
No Panthers on the boys squad will be going to state.
Overall, the girls team took sixth place, and the boys team finished in seventh place.
The state swim meet begins Friday at 9 a.m. at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
