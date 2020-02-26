Itemizer-Observer
BEAVERTON — Taylor Hagedorn of Central High School made history on Saturday at the 5A Oregon State Athletics Association state swim meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
After claiming a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, going two minutes, one and 0.16 seconds, and picking up silver for a second-place finish in the 500, with a personal best time of 5:22.11, Hagedorn became the first female swimmer in the history of the Panther swim program to place and score at a state championship meet since the team was established in 2005.
She scored nine points, which tied the Panthers with North Salem for a 10th-place ranking.
The freshman also holds individual school records in the 200-individual medley event, the 200-freestyle, the 100-freestyle and the 500-freestyle.
“She did really awesome today,” said head coach Jesse Genualdi. “It was a lot of fun.”
During the preliminaries on Friday, Hagedorn nabbed fifth place in the 200, earning her a spot in the top six to advance to finals. Additionally, she took third in the 500.
Her plan going into Friday’s meet was “to swim my best,” Hagedorn said. “My coach told me to swim it like any other meet.”
She wasn’t overall thrilled with Friday’s performance.
“I did OK,” she said. “I would have liked to set personal records, but I’m still in finals, and that’s where I wanted to be. The 500-free went better I think. The 200-free, my turns weren’t very good and that made everything else go downhill.”
Head coach Jesse Genualdi said this competition was the biggest stage she’s ever been on before.
“But I think we got the jitters out now,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting used to a new place, not getting distracted, staying focused. It’s hard, too, being the only one here and not having your team here to pump you up.”
Going into Saturday’s events, Hagedorn didn’t have any goals other than to swim her hardest.
“And whatever happens, happens. I already made it to where I want to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.