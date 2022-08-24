Itemizer-Observer
Volleyball and soccer will lead the way locally as the Oregon fall sports season gets underway this week.
Four Polk County schools – Dallas, Central, West Salem and Perrydale – will be in action Thursday with their volleyball teams in jamborees.
Dallas is playing host to a 1 p.m. jamboree that will include several of its rivals in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference. Dallas and Central are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. The Dragons also will play West Albany at 3:15 p.m. and Corvallis at 4 p.m. Central has Corvallis at 2:30 p.m., Woodburn at 3:15 p.m. and Crescent Valley at 4 p.m.
West Salem will play at a South Salem jamboree.
Perrydale has a jamboree at home and is scheduled to go up against Alsea at 4 p.m. and Columbia Christian at 7 p.m.
In soccer, Central will play host to boys and girls jamborees, while both West Salem teams are headed to Woodburn.
At Central, the varsity and junior varsity teams will get action. Central’s boys varsity plays Tualatin at 9:30 a.m., McMinnville at 10 a.m. and South Salem at 11 a.m., at Wortman Stadium.
The girls varsity Panthers take on Tualatin at 1 p.m., McMinnville at 1:30 p.m., and South Salem at 2:30 p.m., also at Wortman.
Central’s JV girls will face Tualatin at 9:30 a.m., McMinnvillle at 10 a.m. and South Salem at 11 a.m., at Baker Field.
The Central JV boys go up against Tualatin at 1 p.m., McMinnville at 1:30 p.m., and South Salem at 2:30 p.m., all at Baker Field.
West Salem’s boys squad will face North Eugene at noon, Silverton at 12:30 p.m. and Woodburn at 1 p.m.
The Titan girls will meet West Linn at 10 a.m., David Douglas at 10:30 a.m. and Woodburn at 11 a.m.
The football season begins Friday with jamborees as well.
The Dallas varsity welcomes Central, Silverton and South Eugene at 7 p.m., after a junior varsity jamboree that kicks off at 5 p.m.
West Salem football will travel to Sheldon and clash with the host Irish at 6:30 p.m., followed by match-ups with Central Catholic at 7 p.m. and Silverton at 7:30 p.m.
Perrydale football faces Dufur and St. Paul, starting at 5 p.m. Friday at St. Paul.
Football jamborees typically consist of each offense running a set number of plays, usually about 20.
Falls City isn’t going to take part in a football jamboree. The Mountaineers, who are still trying to boost their program numbers for the eight-man season, are slated to open the season with a nonleague game at home versus Perrydale on Friday, Sept. 1.
* The first volleyball non-jamboree matches on tap are Saturday. West Salem will trek to Wilsonville and play Ridgeview at 10 a.m. and St. Mary’s Academy at 12:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Falls City volleyball team will make its debut. The Mountaineers will be at home for a 6 p.m. match against Grand View Christian Academy.
Also Tuesday, Perrydale volleyball has its first match, a 5 p.m. nonleague game at Valor Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.