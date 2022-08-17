Itemizer-Observer
Technically, there are 36 days until fall.
But the high school fall sports season is almost here, and is here, if you consider preseason workouts a part of it.
Here are some important details:
• Aug. 25 is the first day for Oregon School Activities Association play in football, volleyball, cross country and soccer.
The Thursday, Aug. 25 schedule includes volleyball jamborees for Dallas, West Salem, Perrydale and Falls City.
Dallas will be at home, starting at 1 p.m. The volleyball jamboree will include Central, Silverton, West Albany, Crescent Valley and others.
West Salem will be playing at South Salem, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Perrydale will welcome Alsea at 4 p.m. and Columbia Christian at 7 p.m.
Falls City plays host to Southwest Christian at 4 p.m. and Siletz Valley at 6 p.m.
In boys soccer, Central has a home jamboree on Aug. 25. West Salem goes to Woodburn on Aug. 25 to take on North Salem at noon, Silverton at 12:30 p.m., and the host Bulldogs at 1 p.m. in a jamboree.
Central’s girls soccer team also will have a jamboree at Wortman Stadium on Aug. 25. The West Salem girls play that day as well, joining the Titans boys at Woodburn; the girls will take on West Linn at 10 a.m., David Douglas at 10:30 a.m. and Woodburn at 11 a.m.
In football, Dallas plans to host a jamboree on Aug. 26, with freshmen playing at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7:15 p.m. Central and Springfield are scheduled to participate. Central will have a 10 a.m. Saturday intra-squad scrimmage. Also that night, West Salem’s football team will visit Sheldon to take on Central Catholic at 7 p.m., Silverton at 7:30 p.m. and Sheldon at 8 p.m. Perrydale football will be at St. Paul for an Aug. 26 jamboree.
Cross-country races start in September.
• Monday, Aug. 15 was the first official day of “fall” sports practices around the state.
Falls City has a new volleyball coach this year in Dani Schneider, who teaches kindergarten at Falls City.
Central volleyball coach Bruce Myers, who started coaching 40 years ago at Douglas High, has announced that this will be his final season.
In girls soccer, Dallas and Central have new coaches. Melissa Turner takes over the Dragons, who will play at the junior-varsity level only this season. The Panthers have hired Robert Arteaga to coach girls soccer.
Falls City also has a new football coach in Dean Munkers, a teacher at the high school.
• West Salem will be looking to repeat as a league champion in football. Dallas will be out to return to the state playoffs in football.
The Dallas girls will seek to repeat as a state qualifier in cross country.
• The state landscape has changed in some ways, due to decisions made earlier this year by the OSAA.
The biggest changes arguably came at Class 6A, in football and other sports and in ways that will affect West Salem.
In football, West Salem will be part of the 10-team 6A Special District 1. The Titans’ league rivals will include Sheldon, Grants Pass, Roseburg, North Medford and South Medford, along with McNary, North Salem, South Salem and Sprague.
And, 6A football will have two playoff brackets instead of just one. The top 16 teams will play for the traditional state championship, while teams ranked 17th through 32nd will compete for the Columbia Cup.
In volleyball, soccer and cross country, West Salem will be in the five-team Central Valley Conference. Others in that league are McNary, North Salem, South Salem and Sprague.
Big news is the move of the Bend schools (Bend, Mountain View and Summit) back from 6A to the 5A Intermountain Conference after four years at 6A. A second-year Bend school, Caldera, will join them in the Intermountain, which also consists of Redmond and cross-town Ridgeview.
Crook County, Pendleton and The Dalles have dropped from 5A to 4A.
Hood River Valley has shifted from the Intermountain to the 5A Northwest Oregon Conference. Centennial and Canby have dropped from 6A to the NWOC.
The 5A Mid-Willamette Conference stayed mostly intact for the next four-year time block, though there are two changes. In a swap of Salem schools, McKay has replaced North Salem in the MWC. And Woodburn has joined the MWC (but not for football) as it moves up from 4A.
Dropping in football from 6A to 5A and thus a potential factor for postseason play are Southridge, Forest Grove, Willamette and South Eugene. La Salle Prep, Milwaukie, Parkrose and Woodburn have shifted from 5A to 4A for football.
