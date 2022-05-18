Itemizer-Observer
Playoff spots are on the line this week as Dallas, Central and West Salem finish their regular seasons.
Saturday is the final day for Dallas, Central and other Class 5A teams before the Oregon School Activities Association uses its rankings to arrange the 16-team state playoff bracket.
Thursday is the last day for 6A teams such as West Salem to play and grab one of 32 state playoff spots.
Dallas is a lock; it’s just a matter of how high the Dragons will finish in the 5A rankings.
Central entered this week probably needing one or more wins in its three remaining games.
West Salem was a bit on the bubble as well going into its final regular-season league game but in decent shape to at least garner an at-large postseason berth.
Dallas
The Dragons entered the week aimed at winning a league title. Dallas was 12-0 in the Mid-Willamette Conference, and Lebanon had dropped to 11-2 with a 4-3 loss Friday at West Albany (9-4 and third in the MWC).
The Dragons will play their final two conference games on Wednesday and Friday. Both start at 5 p.m. The Wednesday game has Crescent Valley visiting Dallas. The Friday game is at Lebanon.
Dallas topped Lebanon 7-2 at Dallas on April 29.
Going into this week, the Dragons were 15-5 overall and ranked third in 5A by the OSAA.
Last week, Dallas won 8-3 at home over Central and 8-0 at home against South Albany. A game against nonleague Marist Catholic was rained out and won’t be played.
Pitcher Kadence Morrison had another strong week. She allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks in 14 innings, with 22 strikeouts.
The Dragons have been without outfielder Katie Buchholz (knee injury) and shortstop Chloe Zajac (ankle), though Zajac returned for a bit of action late in the South Albany game.
“Her ankle is doing better,” Dallas coach Brandi Jackson said.
Buchholz was cleared to do a few things in practice, but had an MRI scheduled for this week, and Jackson said she was not expecting her to be able to play in the immediate future.
The 5A postseason starts with first-round games on May 25. The quarterfinals are May 27, the semifinals May 31 and the state championship game June 4 at Jane Sanders Stadium, home of the Oregon Ducks.
Central
The Panthers’ final push for the playoffs will have to take place this week. Central has two games remaining in the regular season – 5 p.m. Wednesday at home against South Albany and 4:30 p.m. Friday at Silverton.
Earlier this week, Central was to have faced host West Albany in a Monday match-up.
Last week, the Panthers lost 8-3 at Dallas and 11-5 at home versus Lebanon. A nonleague home game with Yamhill-Carlton was washed out and won’t be rescheduled.
Senior catcher Peyton Foreman’s grand slam home run against Lebanon was a highlight for Central. The long ball came in the third inning and cut the Warriors’ lead in half, to 8-4.
“She was due for a hit and blasted it over the left field fence,” Central coach Jessie Isham said.
Bases on balls cost Central in its loss to Dallas. The Dragons had only one hit, but the Panthers issued 17 walks (and hit one batter).
“There’s not much you can do defensively” with 18 free bases, Isham said.
Sophomore third baseman Kaitlyn Brian’s three-run home run gave Central a 3-0 lead in the top of the third, but Dallas scored four runs on seven walks in the bottom half of the inning.
West Salem
The Titans split four games last week in somewhat predictable fashion. They swept two games from McKay and then lost twice to Bend, which was leading the Mountain Valley Conference.
Both games against McKay lasted only three innings. That was how long it took West Salem to win rule-rule decisions of 15-0 and 16-0.
Bend beat the Titans 8-3 at 12-0.
West Salem concludes its regular season on Thursday, playing host to nonleague McMinnville at 5 p.m. The Grizzlies were 20-3 going into this week and ranked No. 5 in 5A.
Also this week, West Salem had a Tuesday league finale at home against McNary, which was battling South Salem for second place in the MWC.
Perrydale
The Pirates completed a promising season with five games in three days last week.
The first two games were May 9 home losses of 14-3 and 19-1 to Gaston.
“We didn’t compete well,” coach Chris Gubrud said.
Perrydale then swept Portland Christian at home in a May 10 doubleheader. The Pirates won 12-2 and 27-12. Freshman third baseman Sophia Jackson-Roteman hit for the cycle in the second game, hitting an inside-the-park home run to left center field. Freshman Allie Wilfong took the hill to give regular pitcher Courtney Reed, a junior, some rest. Wilfong did well, giving up two runs in three of the four innings.
On May 11, the Pirates went to Vernonia and lost 16-13. The Pirates led 13-8 after 5 ½ innings.
“Allie pitched phenomenally, but the defense just failed her,” Gubrud said. “We dropped some fly balls, threw some balls away and turned it into a circus.” Reed was 3 for 4, and Jackson-Roteman also had three hits.”
The Pirates are graduating only two seniors – catcher Jenna Tompkins and outfielder Kenna Rosenbalm.
“Jenna will be very difficult to replace,” Gubrud said. “She does things right, she crushes the ball and she’s played a lot of softball. But I think we’ll have three pitchers next year.”
Perrydale finished 7-9 both in league and overall after going 2-3 for the week.
In the 2A/1A Special District 1 standings, Perrydale was sixth out of nine teams. The Pirates finished ahead of St. Paul (5-8 in league), Portland Christian (2-13) and Faith Bible (1-15).
The top five, in order, were Nestucca (13-1), Gaston (11-3), Knappa (11-4), Neah-Kah-Nie (10-6) and Vernonia (7-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.