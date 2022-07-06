Itemizer-Observer
Fall sports
Most local high school schedules are out for 2022 volleyball, soccer and cross country.
Teams are allowed to begin play on Aug. 25, and four volleyball teams are planning to be in action that day.
Dallas is slated to take part in a jamboree to be determined, and West Salem will go to South Salem for jamboree matches. Falls City will play at home on Aug. 25 against Southwest Christian at 4 p.m. and Siletz Valley at 6 p.m. Perrydale also will be at home, taking on Alsea at 4 p.m. and Columbia Christian at 7 p.m.
Central opens its volleyball season on Aug. 27, when it plays host to the Central Invitational.
In boys soccer, Dallas kicks off 2022 counting games with a Sept. 1 home match against Parkrose. Central’s boys will play host to a jamboree on Aug. 25. West Salem also opens on Aug. 25 with jamboree action at Woodburn against North Eugene, Silverton and the host Bulldogs.
Central’s girls soccer team also will play jamboree games Aug. 25 at Wortman Stadium, and the West Salem girls soccer will join the Titan boys in Woodburn and go up against West Linn, David Douglas and the Bulldogs during a jamboree. Dallas is finalizing its plans for varsity or junior varsity girls soccer.
In cross country, Dallas’ first race is Sept. 3 in Tillamook at the Ultimook meet, which includes Liberty, Molalla, Newport, Philomath, South Medford, Thursday and the host Cheesemakers. The Central and West Salem cross country teams are filling out their early September 2022 schedules.
High school football
Recent West Salem graduate Zach Dodson-Greene played a role offensively as team Columbia posted a 28-9 victory over Team Willamette in Saturday’s revamped Les Schwab Bowl.
The 74th annual all-star game for Oregon high school players, most of them graduating seniors, took place at Linfield University, with teams no longer divided on a geographic basis.
Dodson-Greene, a wide receiver, grabbed three receptions for 27 yards. He had a 16-yard catch of a Cru Newman pass to convert a third-and-15 on Team Columbia’s first possession, and the team went on to score a touchdown.
Newman, a quarterback from Central Catholic who will be a junior this fall, accounted for three touchdowns and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Dodsen-Greene has committee to play football next season for Montana State.
MLB
Former Western Oregon Spenser Watkins had another start for the Baltimore Orioles last week, and it was probably his best outing of the season.
Watkins got the ball for Friday’s game at Minnesota and gave up one run on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.
The 29-year-old right-hander from Scottsdale, Arizona left with the score tied 1-1, so he didn’t get a decision as the Orioles went on to lose 3-2.
Watkins, 6-2 and 185 pounds, is 1-1 in his second major league season. His 2022 ERA dropped to 4.61 in 10 games, all starts. He’s thrown 41 innings this year and notched 23 strikeouts, with 17 walks and 44 hits allowed. He has given up five home runs, but none in two starts since returning from the injured list and a short rehab stint with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.
Minor-league baseball
Pitcher Matthew Dunaway from Western Oregon is one of 13 pitchers on the Sioux Falls Canaries, a member of the American Association.
Dunaway, 23, completed his college career this spring., then signed to play pro ball.
A 6-0, 210-pound right-hander from Mililani, Hawaii, he is one of eight rookie Canaries pitchers.
Through Sunday, he had appeared in nine games, all in relief. In 11 innings, he had a 1.63 ERA, with eight hits and five walks allowed and 15 strikeouts. He got his first decision on Saturday in an 8-6 game.
The Canaries were last in their six-team West Division, which includes the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Kansas City Monarchs, Winnipeg Goldeyes, Lincoln Saltdogs and Sioux City Explorers.
The American Association East Division consists of the Chicago Dogs, Kane County Cougars, Milwaukee Milkmen, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Lake Country DockHounds and Cleburne Railroaders.
The AA is an independent league that began in 2005. The regular season goes through Sept. 5.
Dunaway did a little of everything as a WOU pitcher this year, starting and working in different relief roles, ultimately as a primary closer. He led the Wolves with five saves, striking out 51 batters in 34 2/3 innings, with 10 walks and a .131 opponents batting average and 3.37 ERA.
NFL
A former Central High standout, Marlon Tuipulotu, is on the Philadelphia Eagles roster for a second year as the NFL club prepares for the July 26 start of training camp in South Philadelphia.
Tuipulotu is one of five defensive tackles tentatively on the roster. The ex-USC Trojan got on the field for 55 defensive snaps in five games and made five tackles in 2021. He’s listed at 6-2 and 307 pounds.
Tuipulotu was a sixth-round draft pick, No. 189 overall, in 2021.
Basketball
Oregon Hoopla 2022, a 3-on-3 tournament, is set for July 12-17 on the streets that surround the Oregon State Capital.
The 23rd annual event is expected to have more than 4,500 participants, and it will include 2-on-2 basketball for the second year in a row.
Teams may still register for 2-on-2 play in the Kona Ice tournament on Friday, July 15. The deadline for that is July 12.
The event also will feature a free clinic for Unified players along with a Unified Division for special needs teams.
The tournament is being billed as the second-largest in the world of its kind. It returned last year after a two-year break. A record total of 1,012 teams took part in 2021.
