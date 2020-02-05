PORTLAND — For the second time this indoor season, Derek Holdsworth has taken home Great Northwest Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Week accolades after his record-breaking effort in the 800 helped him to the GNAC award on Monday.
Holdsworth put together a run to remember in the 800 as not only did his time of 1:47.74 win the UW Invitational, his time set a new Western Oregon and Great Northwest Athletic Conference time in the event. He also holds the top mark in all of Division II in the 800 and by a good margin with the next closest coming in at 1:49.22. Currently his time would leave him in a tie for fourth in Division I marks. He blew away a field of over 40 runners on Saturday, as he was nearly a full second ahead of the next closest runner. He was the only Division II runner to finish in the top-10, as three unattached runners and six from Division I schools (UCLA (2), Washington (2), Boise State and Arizona) rounded out the top-10. On Friday, he was part of a Distance Medley Relay that cruised to the title with a time of 9:52.02, which is also good for sixth in the WOU record books. Holdsworth ran the anchor to close the deal for the Wolves.
