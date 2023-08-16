The Salem Senators are slowly separating from the trio of other contenders within the Mavericks League. The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes went down 2-1 in the series last week at Walker Stadium. Meanwhile, Campesinos de Salem-Keizer and the Portland Mavericks traded blows in their round robin bouts.
Game 1
The margin for error is slim as only a couple-game swing separates first and second place atop the league. Senator shortstop Isaiah Dominguez, who played a big role in the 5-4 victory helped keep the Senators in first place.
“It’s nothing new to us. We know it’s super easy to go from 1st to 3rd in a matter of three games,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez and right fielder teammate Roy Verdejo both had two RBIs to create an early 4-0 lead.
Verdejo, who was voted an All-Star by the Mavericks League on Sunday, went to work first in the opening inning with an RBI-double to make it 1-0. He soon followed that up in the third with a sacrifice-fly scoring first baseman Mason Velasquez.
Undeterred, the Volcs grinded out a comeback scoring the next four to tie it, behind two home runs, including a two-run dinger by catcher Ajay Parcero.
Dominguez helped end the Volcs comeback with a walk off RBI.
“It’s a grind, definitely a grind, but it’s fun at the same time no doubt about it,” said Dominguez.
Game 2
It came down to pitching between the Campesinos and the Mavericks for game one in their series. And it was between league strikeout leader Austin Crowson for the Mavs and the Camps’ Johan Castillo, pitching just his second game of the season. It would be Castillo who struck out seven, keeping the opposition to one run in seven innings.
After the Camps jumped out in front, the Mavericks cut into the lead, 5-3 led by shortstop Reinaldo Gonzales. But Camps shut down the comeback, notching a big victory, only their eighth on the year.
Crowson was handed only his third loss (8-3) on the season, giving up two runs while striking out eight.
Castillo scratched in his first win (1-0) in his first start.
Game 3
The Senators looked to go two games up on the Volcs. They accomplished the task, grinding out a 10-5 victory.
Salem-Keizer held a 2-1 advantage after 5½ innings. However, the Senators batted around the lineups, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Winning the game and eventual series held implications according to Dominguez, who batted twice in the stanza.
“Even though we didn’t complete the sweep, it still looks good for us as we go into these last two weeks of the season in first place,” the shortstop said.
Dominguez continued his offensive prowess from game one, with an RBI and scoring twice.
Game 4
Salem-Keizer looked to avoid the sweep by the Senators in game four. Despite a scoring outburst, they utilized stellar defensive play to secure an 11-8 victory.
The Volcanoes loaded the bases in the first, scoring three on a walk and a two-run blast by Parcero.
Salem’s pitching slowed the Volcanoes the rest of the game and turned up its own offense. After loading the bases, All-star Valasquez delivered the grand slam.
But the effort fell short as the Volcs’ offense kept them at bay.
Game 5
Matty Oye started his first game of the season with the Mavs to couple his first win. He would go seven innings securing his team the much-needed victory, 9-4, and split to the series with the Campos. He allowed four runs and struck out two in the contest.
All-Stars Angus Stayte and Victor Diaz brought the fourth place squadron back to earth with the win. It was much needed to keep them within a game and a half of the second place Volcanoes and avoid a second series defeat to the Camps, their only one in 2023.
Game 6
A game three triumph came in game six, 8-2, and inched them much closer to the Volcs. But it would need seven more innings of great pitching from another first gamer, this time from Teddy Broxterman.
He surrendered his lone run, a homer, early in the first period, however. The pitcher then reordered himself from that point allowing only three hits in the game while striking out seven.
Diaz and Stayte took their offensive opportunities to help close the game late, each with an RBI, and put them within one game of the Volcs.
As it stands, the Senators remain in first at 27-15. Trailing in second are the Keizer Volcanoes at 25-17. Next week’s series of matchups pit the Mavericks and Senators in their final three games against one another while the Volcs and Camps hit their completion of three.
The Mavs and Sens will kick off the week on Wednesday, at a 6 p.m. start time.
