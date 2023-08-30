Developing a still-young roster is the game plan for the varsity girls soccer team at Central High School.
Which means, the strategy moving forward is to continue to foster growth.
“Keep growing … the team and the program as a whole, as we are a young team again,” said Coach Roberto Arteaga, now in his second year at the helm.
Last year, five freshmen were on varsity. This year, 10 underclassmen made the final cut.
“Our goal is to be competitive with every team we play and to keep building,” said Arteaga. All this “while possibly playing in one of the most competitive conferences (Class) 5A has to offer.”
Four of the freshmen from last season started most matches. So a more experienced core is now in place. Key returnees include Joseleen Martinez De Los Santos, senior, defender and captain, Jamylin Martinez De Los Santos, sophomore, forward, and Alondra Garcia, sophomore, midfielder and honorable mention all-league last year.
Not on this year’s roster is Cassie Ainsworth, a key defensive player from a year ago.
A glimpse into the future came courtesy of a weekend jamboree in McMinnville.
“The jamboree went well. It was a great way to test ourselves and see how we will fare with teams of higher caliber,” he said.
Seeing the girls in action will allow the coaching staff to make needed tweaks and adjustments, in addition to assessing each player and prioritizing other skills areas that need attention.
Tualatin, McMinnville and South Salem competed at the jamboree. The Panthers played each of these teams in 20-minute matches.
“We looked great,” said Arteaga. “But we’ll need improvement as the girls are still a work in progress.”
The Panthers played sixth-ranked Tualatin, a Class 6A school, to a 0-0 tie.
“We were more defensive as they were a great team on the offensive,” stated Arteaga.
Against McMinnville, Mica Tonnesen, a sophomore, scored Central’s only goal of the jamboree at the 10-minute mark. But it was all downhill from there, in a 4-1 loss.
“The girls got too complacent in their way of playing and let McMinnville take the game over and score at will,” he stated.
A better performance came against South Salem. The Panthers and Saxons played to a scoreless tie.
“This was a back and forth affair,” stated Arteaga. “You can tell the girls were motivated by not performing well (against McMinnville), and played really well” in this match.
Overall, Arteaga was pleased with how well the Panthers played defense.
Defensive play, he added, will “dictate how tough this team will be to break down.”
Freshman Liliana Alvarez, a defender by trade, filled in as goalie and made several saves during the matches, two of which ended up scoreless.
Next up are non league matches at Reynolds, 4 p.m., on Thursday, and at home versus Centennial, 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The first league match isn’t until Sept. 26 versus Lebanon. Which provides plenty of time for the girls to improve even more.
“Keep working on our style of play, and work on areas that need improving based on the game notes from the jamboree,” stated Arteaga.
Central’s roster includes just a few players who are on club teams. That means extra attention is required in teaching the basics.
“We have to develop our players. Some may have a base to build upon, but at times we have to start from scratch,” he said.
The Panthers were 0-8 in conference, 2-11-1 overall, in 2022.
