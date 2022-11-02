Itemizer-Observer
It’s been a year of firsts for this year’s Central football team. The first win over Dallas since 2018. The first victory over West Albany since both teams entered 5A. And the first five-game win streak since 2013 when the Panthers were still in 4A.
But above all that, the most important was clinching a playoff spot for the first time in five seasons, giving the first taste of postseason play this Panther group has seen.
“Last year we thought we were going to be pretty decent,” said senior quarterback Chase Nelson. “But we lacked discipline, communication and chemistry. But this year we had all that. We knew we wanted to come out this year and show everyone what we were about and I think we did that.”
It wasn’t a perfect start for the Panthers season after dropping two of their first three games to South Albany and Silverton. After the 1-2 start to the season, the team knew they had to rally together if they wanted a chance to make the playoffs.
“We knew we had to fix a lot of mistakes,” said senior defensive back Kirik Kantola. “We were playing really hard but after that Silverton week, we practiced really hard and started communicating a lot more.”
Following the Silverton match, the Panthers hammered Crescent Valley 42-6 and carried that positive momentum into their bout with West Albany on homecoming.
With both teams in a deadlock at 28, and following a delay in the action because of a brief blackout, Nelson broke the tie with a go-ahead 68-yard touchdown run. The Panthers defense got the stop they needed as Central got the 35-28 win, moving their record to 3-2.
“When the lights went out we used it as an opportunity to come together as a team,” said senior captain Benson Craig. “We talked about how this was a good chance for us to get refocused and come together to make a plan to secure the victory. Obviously Chase breaking away for the touchdown really helped. But after that I think we had a boost in our morale so everyone gave 110% and we were able to shut them (West Albany) down.”
From there it seemed like the snowball was rolling fully downhill and nothing could stop it. On the road against McKay, the Royal Scots posed some challenges. Central only surrendered two touchdowns with one coming late in the game. Toward the end of the contest Nelson looked at fellow senior and running back Kohler Hernandez McKay and said, “4 and 2. Let’s go!”
Not to be lost in all the offensive success is how the Panthers defense has played in their recent stretch. In their last three games, the Panthers allowed just four touchdowns.
“The defense we have is very new,” said Craig. “So it took us some time to settle into it, figure out our jobs and be able to execute to the best of our abilities. But once we got a little momentum against West Albany it all started to come together and click for us.”
In their final season bout against their close rival Dallas, the Panthers knew it was a little more than just another regular season game.
“We all had nerves but not nervousness; it was just a desire to win,” said Craig. “The coaches had even said ‘Hey, this is as personal for us as it is for you guys.’ And I had never seen a commitment to one single game from what the players and coaches showed during that week of practice. So, everybody was ready, everyone was fired up and the intensity was high.”
At halftime against Dallas, Central led 7-2 while the defense was playing at a high level the offense was still looking for a spark.
“We had a game plan coming into the game and in the first half we just weren’t really executing it,” said Nelson. “It was my fault. But at halftime we discussed that our game plan was there and we just need to execute it.”
In the second half Central scored two touchdowns and a field goal in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Dragons for the 31-10 win cementing their position in the postseason for the first time in five seasons.
The Panthers host Eagle Point Nov. 4 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
“That Dallas game felt really good,” said Kantola. “I felt like we accomplished a lot in that game, especially with our defense. This week we’ll just work on perfect practice and focus on ourselves without any distractions.”
