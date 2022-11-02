Itemizer-Observer

It’s been a year of firsts for this year’s Central football team. The first win over Dallas since 2018. The first victory over West Albany since both teams entered 5A. And the first five-game win streak since 2013 when the Panthers were still in 4A.

