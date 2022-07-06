Itemizer-Observer
It’s nearly a three-way dead heat in the Mavericks Independent Baseball League race.
And, with the halfway point of the 48-game season not far off, all four teams are in the pennant race at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
Through Sunday, the Portland Mavericks were 13-10 and one game ahead of the 11-10 Salem Senators. The Mavs were 1 ½ games ahead of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (10-10). And defending champion Campesinos de Salem-Keizer was fourth at 8-12.
These were the records going into the one Monday holiday game between the Volcanoes and Mavericks.
Last week’s league play began with two games on Friday. The Campesinos stretched their winning streak to three with a 12-5 victory over the Mavericks. Then the Volcanoes topped the Senators 12-6.
The Camps took control in the seventh with a three-run double by Connor Wytko that snapped a 4-4 tie. Wytko is a 23-year-old infielder from Simpson University and Woodinville, Washington.
The Senators led 3-0 on Friday before the Volcanoes piled on seven runs in the fourth, getting two on Statham, Georgia product Tony Holton’s home run.
On Saturday, the Senators defeated the Volcanoes 10-1 while the Mavericks came on late to edge the Campesinos 6-5.
Salem starter Sam Wells, normally a reliever, turned in a complete game. The 6-7, 230-pounder from Redmond, Oregon, age 26, scattered 10 hits but didn’t have a walk, and he struck out four, throwing 115 pitches.
For the Mavs, Venezuelan outfielder Wilfre Favelo drilled a three-run double for a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth. The Camps got a two-run hit by Ronnie Keaton and a solo home run late by Danny Alvarado.
On Sunday, the Mavericks got a tie-breaking grand slam from pinch-hitter Chase Bedard in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the Camps 8-4. And the Senators captured a 2-1 series win by beating the Volcanoes 9-4.
Garrett Kueber drove in five runs for the Senators with a double and triple. Each team totaled 10 hits, with the Volcanoes’ Matt Holiday posting a game-high three. CJ Epperson hit a solo homer for Salem-Keizer. Matt Geoffrion was the winning pitcher, with two runs allowed and eight strikeouts in relief 5 1/3 innings.
Next in the MIBL is a 6:35 p.m. Thursday game between the Senators and Mavericks. Friday’s single game also starts at 6:35 p.m., and pits the Campesinos against the Volcanoes.
On Saturday, Salem and Portland meet at 1 p.m., and the Camps and Salem-Keizer tangle at 6:35 p.m.
On Sunday, the Camps-Volcanoes will go at 1 p.m., followed by the Senators-Mavericks at 6:35 p.m.
The regular season continues through Aug. 28, with playoff games set for Sept. 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.