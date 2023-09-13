Girls XC

Dallas High School runners compete in the Women’s 5,000 Meters Varsity race at the Ash Creek XC Festival on Saturday. The Dragons ran well, taking seventh in the team standings. The festival was hosted by Western Oregon University.

 Photo by Lance Masterson

Jesuit easily outran its nearest competitor to claim the team title in the Women’s 5,000 Meters Varsity race at the Ash Creek XC Festival on Saturday.

The meet, which drew hundreds of runners, was hosted by Western Oregon University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.