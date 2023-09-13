Jesuit easily outran its nearest competitor to claim the team title in the Women’s 5,000 Meters Varsity race at the Ash Creek XC Festival on Saturday.
The meet, which drew hundreds of runners, was hosted by Western Oregon University.
The Crusaders netted 40 points to easily distance themselves from runner-up Sunset, with 95 points.
The Mid-Willamette Conference held its own in the highly competitive race, with two of its teams finishing in the top 10: Crescent Valley in fifth place (110 points) and Dallas in seventh (192).
Among individual runners, Emily Wisniewski of Crescent Valley was first overall. Her time of 17:00.0 was some 45 seconds faster than runner-up Mackenzie Bigej of Canby, with a 17:45.40.
West Salem junior Gitte Lonigan was ninth (19:07.5), the only top 10 finish by a Polk County runner.
In addition to Lonigan’s solid effort, fellow Titans Mia Rasca was 21st, Abby Evans was 37th, Julianne Rommel 45th, Samantha Griffin 63rd, Samantha Woods 64th, Kanyon Talaswaima 68th and Leah Valentine 75th.
Jazmine Irving placed 29th to lead the Dragons. She was followed by teammates Amber Green (41st place), Kelsey Rodli (42nd), Tenny Nash (51st), Ah Pymm McDaniel (54th), Polly Oliff (57th) and Ruby Halligan (84th).
Hannah Gilbert was 46th (21:22.1) for Central. The school’s only varsity runner, she ran her best race of the season.
“Hannah ran a great race,” said Eli Cirino, the Panther’s coach. “She was over one minute faster than her time on this course last year and it validates all the work she’s put in. To run a (personal record) in the first (5,000-meter) race is a fantastic accomplishment.”
