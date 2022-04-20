Itemizer-Observer
Baseball
With freshman John Stark clubbing four home runs in two days, Western Oregon won the final three games and went 3-1 at Central Washington last weekend.
After a 10-9 loss in 10 innings, WOU won 12-4, 11-4 and 8-7.
Stark, a catcher/first baseman from Riverside, California, had five hits and eight RBIs in the series.
The Wolves are second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with a 15-9 record (24-15 overall).
WOU continues league play with four home games against the first-place team, Northwest Nazarene (16-8, 24-16). A Friday doubleheader starts at 1 p.m., and the first of two Saturday games begins at noon.
The top three finishers in league advance to the GNAC playoffs. Montana State Billings is third at 11-9, with Saint Martin’s fourth at 8-12.
Western Oregon led the first game at Central Washington 7-0 through 3 ½ innings. Stark hit a three-run home run in the third, and junior third baseman Justyn Herzog’s two-run double in the sixth pulled WOU even at 9-9.
In the 12-4 win, senior center fielder Jacob Maiben went 3 for 5 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in the leadoff spot.
On Saturday, Stark’s seventh-inning, two-run blast boosted WOU into a 10-4 lead. Sophomore left fielder Levi Cummings had a solo HR in the third for a 3-1 lead. Senior shortstop Derek Maiben and junior right fielder Jackson Holstad from Central High each drove in three runs. Junior left-hander Arturo Alvarez raised his record to 5-0 with 5 2/3 innings and four runs allowed.
Western Oregon held off a Central Washington charge in the seven-inning finale. The Wildcats hit a three-run homer with one out in their last at-bat, but junior Matthew Dunaway got the next two batters to fly out and strike out. Stark hit solo home runs in the first and fifth innings. He was 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Softball
Western Oregon will play four times at home this weekend, facing Western Washington in noon Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders.
Last week, the Wolves totaled just six runs and went 0-4 at Northwest Nazarene. WOU fell to 4-12 in the GNAC (19-23 overall). In sixth place out of seven teams, the Wolves are three games out of the fourth and final GNAC playoff spot with only two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Nighthawks swept the Friday games 4-3 in nine innings and 6-3.
On Saturday, WOU went scoreless, losing 3-0 and then 9-0 in five innings.
The 4-3 opening victory for NNU came when pitcher Sidney Booth tripled to lead off the bottom of the ninth and scored on a single. WOU senior shortstop Logan Carlos homered with freshman second baseman Maddie Doig from Dallas aboard to give the Wolves a 3-0 lead in the second. Doig had driven in the first run.
In Friday’s second game, NNU overcame a 3-2 deficit with four runs in the sixth. Doig had two RBIs, but the Wolves managed only four hits after getting three in the opener.
On Saturday at Nampa, Idaho, sophomore right fielder Sophie Franklin had the Wolves’ only hit in their 3-0 loss. In the nightcap, Carlos and sophomore Erica Soliz each had a hit.
Track and field
The Wolves will take part in the Oregon Relays at Eugene’s Hayward Field. The meet runs Thursday through Saturday.
Last week, freshman Jenelle Hurley climbed to fourth on the all-time Western Oregon women’s long jump list with a leap of 18 feet, 11 ¾ inches.
Sophomore Kaylee Wright threw the javelin 151-4, which ranks sixth all-time at WOU and No. 8 in NCAA Division II this year.
Junior Moana Gianotti had a 45-10 ¾ shot put, fifth all-time at WOU.
Bailey Smith, a junior, went to sixth on the WOU all-time men’s list with a 3,000-meter steeplechase time of 9 minutes 9.65 seconds.
Sophomore Keanu Daos got to ninth all-time at WOU with his 31:49.49 in the 10,000.
Senior Justin Crosswhite is seventh all-time after his 3:48.93 1,500.
Football
The Wolves have kicked off spring practices as they prepare for their first season as a member of the Lone Star Conference.
Western Oregon’s spring game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at McArthur Field.
