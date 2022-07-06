Itemizer-Observer
The Junior Baseball season is nearing its climactic weeks.
District and then state tournaments will take place this month, and several local teams at different JBO levels will be involved.
Here’s a look at what happened in regular-season Valley District league play last week and what is ahead for the teams from Dallas, Central and West Salem.
Senior Federal
League play wraps up on Friday, with West Salem at Lebanon.
Central’s final regular-season game is Wednesday at Silverton.
As of Monday, Silverton was first with a 12-2 record, followed by West Albany at 8-5, Central 8-7, South Albany 6-8, West Salem 4-9 and Lebanon 4-10.
The top four finishers get to move on to the district tournament, which will be played July 15-17 at South Albany.
The top two finishers at district earn spots in the July 22-24 state tourney. State will be at Central High.
Senior American West/East
Dallas and Crescent Valley were in a battle for first place in the West heading into this the final week of the regular season.
Dallas had a game at Spartan Baseball set for Tuesday, July 5, then will play host to Crescent Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday at Roger Jordan Park.
Crescent Valley was to play host to Santiam Christian on Tuesday and conclude its league play with a home game Friday versus Lincoln City.
Through Independence Day, Dallas was 13-3, Crescent Valley 12-3, Timber Supply (Philomath) 10-6, Spartan Baseball 9-6, Newport 4-10, Lincoln City 4-11 and Santiam Christian 1-14 in the West.
Last week, Dallas swept two games from Santiam Christian, 23-0 and 17-2.
The top three finishers in West league play enter the district tournament, with the first-place team getting a first-round bye. The district tourney is double-elimination and will include three teams from Senior American East (Stayton, Sweet Home and either West Salem or Harrisburg). District takes place July 16-17 at Philomath.
State for Senior American is July 22-24 at Philomath High. Two teams from the district tourney will qualify for it.
West Salem (8-6) plays at Stayton (15-0) on Wednesday and at Silverton (1-13) on Friday before playing host to Sweet Home (12-2) in its regular-season finale at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11 at Barrick Field.
Senior National North
Dallas took first with a 15-1 record and earned a spot in the district tournament, which is Friday through Sunday at Monroe.
As the No. 1 seed, Dallas won’t have to take part in a play-in game and will open the district tourney with a game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Dallas’ first game in the double-elimination tournament will be against a team from Senior National South, either Monroe, Crescent Valley or Philomath.
The first- and second-place teams at district will advance to the Senior National state tournament. That event is July 15-17 at Central High.
Going into this week, Stayton was second in Senior National North with a 12-2 record. Central was third at 11-4 and had the third and final district tournament spot over West Albany Blue (9-6) and West Albany Gold (7-6), which were fourth and fifth in the 11-team league.
Last week, Dallas defeated West Albany Gold 15-2 and Sweet Home 1, 16-15. Central won 15-4 over visiting Silverton and 16-2 at West Albany Blue.
Junior Federal
Dallas went into this week ready to nail down one of the four spots in the district tournament, while Central was fighting to earn a spot.
In the six-team league, West Albany was 9-4, Dallas 7-5, Lebanon 6-5, South Albany 7-6, Central 6-7 and Silverton 1-9.
Central split two games last week, clipping Lebanon 12-11 before falling 16-3 at South Albany. Dallas topped visiting Silverton 15-10.
Dallas was to have played Tuesday at Central, and Dallas will be at West Albany on Thursday to wrap up its league season.
The Junior Federal district tournament is at South Albany July 15-17. The Valley District gets two teams from district into the July 22-24 state tournament.
Junior American West
Dallas finished 14-0 in the five-team league season to earn a berth in the district tournament.
Dallas downed Newport 14-4 and Central 23-2 last week.
Central, which also beat West Albany 22-12, was fourth in the league with a 5-9 mark.
Good Earth Pest Company (Philomath) was 8-5, and Newport 7-7 heading to district. West Albany wound up with a 1-13 record.
The district tournament will take place at Dallas, starting Friday. Dallas will open its district tourney play on Friday against Stayton, the No. 2 seed from Junior American East. The other Friday first-round game is Crosshill versus Philomath.
The double-elimination district tourney will conclude on Sunday.
Two teams advance to state, which is set for July 15-17 at North Clackamas Park.
Junior National West
Dallas and Central are headed to play-in games as they try to be among the four teams left standing for double-elimination district tournament action.
The top two teams in league were Santiam Christian and West Albany Blue.
Dallas and Central both were at .500, with West Albany Gold in fifth spot and 6-8 through last week, and South Albany 3-10 and getting the sixth spot.
Dallas dropped its last two games, 18-4 to Santiam Christian and 14-8 to South Albany. Central defeated West Albany Gold 20-10 last week before losing 10-0 to Santiam Christian.
Lebanon is host to the district tournament, which is Saturday and Sunday.
The top two finishers go to state July 15-17 at Portland’s Erv Lind Stadium.
Minor Federal
Central won its final two league games last week to nail down the top seed in the district tournament.
Central went on the road twice and closed out the regular season with victories of 15-9 over Silverton and 14-7 against West Albany.
Central wound up with a 9-3 record. Lebanon was 8-4, West Albany 5-6, South Albany 5-7 and Silverton 2-9.
The district tournament is at Lebanon July 15-17.
The top two teams from that will go to state, which is July 22-24 at Erv Lind Stadium in Portland.
Central’s first district tourney game is Friday against South Albany. The winner meets the winner between Lebanon and West Albany in a Saturday semifinal. The loser also plays Saturday in what is a double-elimination district tourney.
Minor American West
Dallas split its two games last week to finish with a 2-10 record, good for fourth place out of five teams.
Newport, which had the best regular-season record (11-1) defeated Dallas 13-7, but Dallas came back the next day to defeat Lebanon 13-3 at Strader Field, dropping Lebanon into last place.
The district tournament is July 8-10 at Lebanon, and the top two teams will advance to state.
The state tournament is scheduled for July 15-17 at Bob Smith Memorial Park and Lebanon High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.