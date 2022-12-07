Eleven Panther Kids competed in the Dallas Kids Wrestling tournament this weekend. Isaac and Noah Vidal placed first. Taking second place were Xavier Urena, Ozzy Overlin and Domonic Graham. In third place was Sam Overlin. Next week they will wrestle at the Cascade Tournament.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.