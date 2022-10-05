Itemizer-Observer
The Lady Dragons 10u softball team closed out their season with a first place trophy at the It’s All Relative Tournament in Keizer over the Sept. 24 weekend. The Dragons finished with a 6-1-1 record in their first season of competitive play.
“I couldn’t have been more proud of them,” said head coach Ashlee Patty. “ I didn’t know what to expect going into it. They were a brand new 10u team and none of them had ever even played tournament ball. So they had a lot to learn at the beginning and they just came out ready to play and they competed.”
In their seven week season Coach Patty said how impressed she was about the development of her girls in such a short timeframe.
“They had a tremendous amount of growth,” said Patty. “In seven weeks, the difference was incredible. They showed up and worked hard and did the things that I asked and it showed.”
Coach Patty couldn’t wait to see how these Lady Dragons continue to develop as they prepare for the spring season.
“Most of these girls are going to move up with us and play in the spring,” said Patty. “After coming off of a fall season like that, I’m pretty excited.”
For players who are interested in playing in the spring season, the Lady Dragons offer recreational teams starting at 8u and go through 14u as well as 10u and 16u tournament teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.