Lady Dragons U10

The Lady Dragons pose with their first place trophy following their tournament win.

 Courtesy Photo

Itemizer-Observer

The Lady Dragons 10u softball team closed out their season with a first place trophy at the It’s All Relative Tournament in Keizer over the Sept. 24 weekend. The Dragons finished with a 6-1-1 record in their first season of competitive play.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.