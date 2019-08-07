Lady Dragons host tryouts

DALLAS — The Lady Dragons Fastpitch team is currently looking to fill 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U rosters for the 2019 fall softball season. Head coaches are looking for players with great attitudes, strong work ethic, exemplary sportsmanship and the desire to improve and grow in the sport.
Registration cost is $175, and includes jersey and socks. Teams will play doubleheaders on Sundays throughout the month of September and finish the season with a two-day tournament. Schedules will be announced at a later date.
Tryouts will be Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m. for all age groups at the Lyle Softball Complex.
Registration will be online. If you are unable to attend tryouts, contact us at ladydragonsfastpitch@gmail.com for accommodations.
