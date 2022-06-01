Itemizer-Observer
A young Dallas Dragons softball team got even younger as the 2022 season went along.
The varsity made it to the state semifinals last week with only one senior (Brynlee Morrison) and two juniors (shortstop Chloe Zajac and first baseman Jade Baumgart) on the roster.
Freshman Madison Ruman was starting at third base, freshman Emma Moore played considerably during the season and freshman Tara Younk was aboard as well.
And then down the stretch, two more freshmen got the opportunity to take on key roles, and both made the most of their chance.
Ava Woods and Grace Walls were the latest to chip in as Dallas captured a co-Mid-Willamette Conference championship and won state playoff games last week over Putnam and Silverton.
It wasn’t just a case of Woods and Walls getting to sit in a varsity dugout or getting tossed a bone of varsity action here or there – both were in the starting lineup and contributing.
All of a sudden, they weren’t just facing your average varsity pitchers, either – they were putting the ball in play or getting on base against some of the best Class 5A pitchers in the state.
“They’ve taken advantage of their opportunities,” Dallas coach Brandi Jackson said of Woods and Walls.
One big reason for their participation was the season-ending knee injury suffered by Dallas sophomore center fielder Katie Buchholz in an April 29 victory over Lebanon.
Woods played in 15 regular-season games. She had three hits, three RBIs and a .316 on-base percentage.
Walls got into nine games, hit .316 and drove in four runs, with a .435 OBP.
Walls got called up from the junior varsity, “and I was really surprised, but really excited, so happy. I never thought I’d be able to play varsity my freshman year.”
Woods said she “really wasn’t” expecting to be a varsity player this season, either, “but I’m really happy with how much I got to play.”
Both said they felt some nerves.
“When I play in the field, I’m a little nervous,” Woods said, “but when I’m up to bat, I feel pretty relaxed. I just try to time it up, and focus on watching the ball all the way in and getting my bat on the ball.”
“I was nervous,” Walls said. “It’s a whole different playing field. There’s a huge difference between JV pitching and varsity pitching. But I’ve played on teams that have faster pitching, and I’ve always loved faster pitches. It sends the ball flying. It’s so enjoyable to see it go out into the outfield.
“Being on varsity is so much more enjoyable, and I love it.”
Both Woods and Walls like the Dallas style of play and goal of running the bases aggressively.
“Hit it hard, run hard,” Woods said. “You just try to get as many bases as possible.”
Jackson said she discussed state playoff pressure with the team as it prepared for the first-round game against Putnam. Because of the pandemic, Oregon softball teams had no season at all in 2020, and a very short 2021 season, with no state champion.
“We asked the girls, ‘Who has been in the playoffs before?’ And they looked around and I was, ‘Yeah, nobody,’” Jackson said.
Jackson wanted to make her players realize that everyone was in the same boat this postseason, regardless of their year in school.
“It wouldn’t be surprising if we made some of those mistakes that come from inexperience, throughout a game or from game to game,” Jackson said, “but I’m super proud of our players, especially because they’re young and they’re able to execute in some serious situations.
“We’re playing like we have been here before.”
