Last week was full of highs and lows for local high school softball teams.
Dallas enjoyed the highest high when it beat visiting Lebanon in a battle for first place in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference.
Central went from a low to two highs. The good feeling peaked when the Panthers got a walk-off home run from Kaitlyn Brian to defeat Silverton on Friday.
West Salem was feeling low after dropping all three of its 6A Mountain Valley Conference games.
And Perrydale, despite a loss at first-place Nestucca, was on a high because of its victories over Knappa and St. Paul in the 2A/1A Special District 1.
More on each team:
Dallas
The Dragons just kept coming offensively and playing the good defense as they took down Lebanon 7-2 at Dallas on a drizzly Friday.
“The chemistry is really clicking,” sophomore catcher Jordan Cresswell said.
With the win, Dallas grabbed sole possession of first place in the MWC at 8-0 and moved up to third in the Oregon School Activities Association 5A rankings.
Lebanon was second at 7-1 and ranked fourth in the state going into this week.
“We talk a lot about coming ready to play every game, but we knew this was going to be a big game,” Dallas coach Brandi Jackson said.
Lebanon struck for a run in the top of the first.
But Dallas took a 2-1 lead in the second when sophomore left fielder Clara Woolsey delivered a two-run triple on the first pitch she saw.
“If it’s down the middle, first pitch, I feel it’s like a meatball,” Woolsey said. “If it’s given to me right off the bat, I’m going to hit it right off the bat.”
Jackson said she wanted the Dragons to be aggressive at the plate, as usual. Dallas kept that up and added two runs in the third to go up 4-1. Sophomore right fielder Brook Dunkin had an RBI double, and freshman Emma Moore drove a 3-2 pitch past a diving shortstop to score another run.
Three more runs crossed the plate for Dallas in the fourth. Cresswell had an RBI single, and two runs scored on a couple of infield errors.
Meanwhile, sophomore pitcher Kadence Morrison was at her best in the middle of the game, and she finished with nine strikeouts and six hits and three walks allowed over seven innings.
“I just wanted to hit my spots so they can’t get too much of the ball,” Morrison said.
The energy of both teams seemed to shift seriously in the top of the third, when Lebanon had the bases loaded with one out but failed to score. Morrison got out of the jam with a strikeout and ground out.
“Kadence does a really good job of flushing it if she walks or hits someone, and she has been in a good rhythm out there,” Cresswell said.
Cresswell had a team-high three hits and made a big defensive play in the first inning. She threw out an attempted base stealer at second, a play that wound up saving at least one run.
The only real downer of the day for Dallas came in the third inning, when sophomore center fielder Katie Buchholz was injured trying to handle a Lebanon hit. She was helped off and replaced the rest of the way by freshman JV call-up Grace Walls.
“We’re hoping it’s just a sprain,” Jackson said.
The Dragons also won two other games last week – 15-0 at home against North Salem in four innings and 16-0 in five innings at Crescent Valley.
This week, the Dragons were booked for a Monday road game against West Albany, which was off to a 5-3 league start.
Dallas returns home Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. visit from Silverton (2-4 through last week). On Friday, the Dragons will play at Corvallis, which was 5-3 and No. 10 in the OSAA rankings. And on Monday, Dallas will be back home to face Central (4-4, 16th-ranked) at 4:30 p.m.
Dallas and Lebanon will meet one more time in the regular season – in the final game, May 20 at Lebanon.
Against North Salem last week, Morrison walked three but didn’t allow a hit, and she struck out eight. The Dragons’ 11-hit attack include three from Dunkin. Leadoff batter Buchholz was 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs score. Morrison and sophomore second baseman Kaelyn Golden each drove in four runs. Golden’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth brought the 15-run rule ending into play.
The Dragons scored in all five innings at Crescent Valley and outhit Crescent Valley 18-2. Maddie Ruman, a freshman, got the win with three innings of two-hit ball in a starting role, and Dunkin didn’t allow a hit or walk in two relief innings. Dallas had five doubles, two by Buchholz, who had a 3-for-3 day. Junior shortstop Chloe Zajac, Cresswell and Golden also had three hits apiece. Zajac and senior Brynlee Morrison each had three RBIs.
Central
The Panthers needed a win badly after dropping their third game in a row when they lost 4-2 at home to West Albany on April 25.
Central got not just one win but two the rest of the week, and the Panthers may have picked up some needed momentum in their thrilling victory April 29 over visiting Silverton.
Silverton had rallied with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh that tie the score at 4-4.
The Panthers quickly responded. Junior Kendall Seidel got on base via error, went to second on a sacrifice and got to third on freshman Hadley Craig’s one-out single.
Then came sophomore Kaitlyn Brian, who ended things with one very big swing of the bat.
She hit the ball way out of the park in center field – “I was told it was one of the longest home runs ever hit for Central softball,” coach Jessie Isham said – to give the Panthers a 7-4 victory and reason to celebrate.
“It was so fun to watch our girls and see the joy in their eyes,” Isham said. “That’s what we want as a program for softball, to have fun and excitement and be a place where they can come together as a team.”
Going into this Monday’s game at North Salem, Central was 4-4 and fifth in the MWC and 9-7 overall, with a No. 16 OSAA 5A ranking. Those numbers had the Panthers in striking distance of a state playoff berth with eight league games to go.
“As a first-year head coach, it’s really fun to look at the standings and rankings and daydream about where I want us to be,” Isham said. “But it all comes down to one game at a time, not overlooking anyone and focusing on our own game.”
The Panthers will travel to Corvallis for a Wednesday game against the Spartans. On Friday, Crescent Valley will come to Independence to face Central at 4:30 p.m. On Monday, it will be Central at Dallas at 4:30 p.m.
Last week, the Panthers continued their long-ball attack with freshman pitcher Lily McCormick homering against West Albany and senior catcher Peyton Foreman and Craig each hitting a homer versus South Albany.
“A lot of teams in our league do a really good job of playing small ball, but a lot of our strength comes down to the fact we have some strong girls with good swings,” Isham said.
McCormick was the Panther pitcher in all three games, and she held Silverton to five hits.
Craig was 4 for 4 versus Silverton and 2-5 with four RBIs against South Albany.
Brian finished with two hits and five RBIs in the Silverton game.
West Albany overcame a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. Each team had three hits.
“West Albany did a good job of continuing to put pressure on us the whole time,” Isham said.
Central got off to a torrid start at South Albany. The Panthers struck for four runs in the first inning, then added two, three and one more in the next three frames to build a 10-2 cushion. South Albany scored three times in the fifth and twice in the seventh, but managed only three hits off McCormick. She gave up 13 walks, though, while fanning five.
Craig had four RBIs from the leadoff spot, drilling her homer on the third pitch of the game.
West Salem
The Titans fell 4-3 in eight innings versus McNary and then lost 9-1 and 10-8 to Sprague.
Sprague won the Thursday game by eight runs after jumping to a 5-0 first-inning lead.
The Friday rematch was probably even more frustrating, as West Salem had leads of 4-0 after one inning and 8-0 after 3 ½ innings.
“They just started hitting,” West Salem coach Ty Nicholson said of the Sprague batters.
For the Titans, freshman Braeli Martin hit a three-run home run in the 10-8 loss, freshman Mya Ward was 4 for 4 and junior Mia Zachary tripled in a 2-for-3 day.
On April 25, McNary pulled out the home victory. West Salem scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second. The Celtics scored twice in the first, once in the fourth and got the winning run with no out in the bottom of the eighth.
The three losses last week made the Titans 8-10 for the season and 2-4 (sixth) in the MWC, but West Salem still was in position to make the 32-team 6A playoffs because of its No. 28 OSAA ranking.
West Salem was scheduled to play Tuesday at home against South Salem. The Titans will go to Bend on Wednesday for two games with the Lava Bears. On Saturday, Summit is due to play a doubleheader at West Salem starting at noon.
Perrydale
“We’re getting better, for sure,” coach Chris Gubrud said after the Pirates won twice last week and threw a scare into league leader Nestucca.
The young Pirates continued to show their progress when they knocked off Knappa 12-10 on April 25. Perrydale won the following day as well, clubbing St. Paul 17-7 at Perrydale.
Then came a Thursday trip to Nestucca, and the Pirates were even at 1-1 with the Bobcats through five innings before falling 5-1. Nestucca improved to 11-2 overall and 9-1 in league. The Bobcats were No. 2 in the 2A/1A OSAA rankings.
Perrydale ended the week 4-4 for the season and in league and ranked 18th.
Perrydale had a Monday doubleheader on tap this week at home against Portland Christian and a Tuesday road game versus Faith Bible.
On Friday, the Pirates will make the journey to Neah-Kah-Nie for a 2 p.m. doubleheader. On Monday, May 9, Perrydale is set to play a 2 p.m. twinbill at Gaston. Both of those opponents were ahead of Perrydale in the Special District 1 standings.
High points for the Pirates last week came from junior pitcher Courtney Reed, “who’s been dynamite,” Gubrud said, along with senior catcher Jenna Tompkins, freshman outfielder Beatrice Hackerott, senior outfielder Kenna Rosenbalm and junior shortstop Alexis Scott.
Reed “keeps the ball down and doesn’t give the other teams anything – she’s probably averaging less than two walks per seven innings,” Gubrud said.
Tompkins drilled a three-run home run versus Knappa and totaled five RBIs in that game. Hackerott had two hits against Knappa, and Scott had a key hit and two RBIs. Against St. Paul, Rosenbalm drove in four runs and had three hits.
