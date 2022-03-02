Itemizer-Observer
The West Salem Titans cut down the nets on their home floor on Thursday after winning the outright Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference championship with a 63-39 victory over Bend.
West Salem now goes into the state playoffs in good form, riding a 2-0 record in the final week of the regular season.
The 32-team 6A postseason starts Wednesday. The Titans will be at home against Grants Pass.
Win their next two games and the Titans will be in the 6A tournament, an eight-team event March 10-12 at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.
“That’s been our goal all season, to make it to state,” West Salem coach Katie Singleton said.
West Salem is 15-8 overall and has a No. 12 OSAA ranking. Grants Pass is 12-9 and No. 21.
If West Salem defeats Grants Pass, it will play in Saturday’s second round, either at No. 5 Clackamas (23-2) or at home against No. 28 St. Mary’s Academy (7-15).
“We’re going to have to play really well and play our game this week,” Singleton said, describing the Titans’ ideal play as “really good defense and playing unselfishly on offense, pushing the ball and making the extra pass. Just being mentally in the game and having the confidence to take shots. Having fun and playing together.”
West Salem won the MVC with a 13-1 record, one game ahead of 12-2 South Salem. Bend and Mountain View were third, both 9-5.
Those four MVC teams have advanced to the playoffs.
Also last week, a game that was to have been played Feb. 21 against Summit was canceled because of poor weather. The teams wound up getting together on Feb. 23, and West Salem defeated the host Storm 71-49 to nail down at least a tie for the league title with South Salem (those teams split their two games).
Then the Titans had little trouble with Bend. A barrage of 3-pointers in the second half of the second quarter grew the Titans’ lead to 40-17 at the break.
West Salem junior Elizabeth Bennett scored 25 points against Summit.
Versus Bend, senior Mya Adams had 19 points with 6 assists, 5 steals and 4 rebounds. Junior Mady Diaz scored 15 points, senior Baylee Butler had 10 and Bennett pitched in with 8.
Dallas
The Dragons’ final game of the season was Tuesday at home against Corvallis. Heading into that game, Dallas was 4-18 overall and 1-14 in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference.
Last week, the Dragons fell 73-29 at Lebanon on Friday in their only outing. Erin Ericksen, a sophomore forward, scored 15 points for Dallas, making six of the team’s eight baskets. She also had eight rebounds.
Dallas hadn’t won since Jan. 10 and was last in the MWC, just behind 2-13 North Salem and 3-12 South Albany.
Central
The Class 5A girls basketball playoffs begin Saturday with eight games around the state.
Going into this week, the Panthers still had some hope, albeit possibly slim, of being one of the teams that would make it to Saturday.
After a 58-48 loss at home to Crescent Valley on Feb. 22, Central was sixth in the Mid-Willamette Conference and needing to catch fifth-place Lebanon with one game remaining in the regular season. If Central could win Tuesday at South Albany, and if Lebanon lost as expected Tuesday at home to Silverton, the Panthers could have a shot at making the state playoffs – but it still would depend on the fate of Thurston, the fifth-place team in the Midwestern League.
Whichever fifth-place finisher in the MWC or Midwestern had the higher OSAA ranking after Tuesday night’s games would get the 16th and final spot in the 5A bracket.
Thurston was ranked 15th with a Tuesday game at Springfield. Central was No. 16.
If nothing else, the Panthers were hoping to go out with a victory, and that would give them a season record of 10-14.
Last week, they couldn’t pull off the upset they needed, losing 58-48 to Crescent Valley and then 68-49 at West Albany.
Crescent Valley outscored the Panthers 18-7 in the fourth quarter and wound up making 19 of 23 free throws to Central’s 1 of 3.
The West Albany game was tied 31-31 at the half.
“But West Albany has that senior leadership that was the difference,” Central coach Marc Burleson said. “They had a little run in the third quarter, and in the fourth they were hitting shots and we were missing shots.”
For Central, freshman Hadley Craig and junior Sadie Wendring were top producers last week. Wendring had 23 points and four steals against Crescent Valley; Craig had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Against West Albany, Craig totaled 25 points and 5 rebounds, sinking 9 of 20 from the field; Wendring tallied 12 points.
Also for Central, junior Kendall Seidel came through with six rebounds and five points against West Albany.
Perrydale
Whoever wrote the script for last week’s Perrydale girls basketball state playoff game did okay until they messed up the ending.
It was not what the Pirates had in mind for a triumphant finish.
The visiting Crow Cougars made the final push and were rewarded with a 44-43 victory in a Feb. 23 Class 1A first-round game.
Perrydale scored the game’s first nine points and led 15-5 after the opening quarter. But Crow was down only 26-21 at halftime and 33-28 through three quarters.
The Pirates needed a driving bucket by senior Jayel Meyer to tie the score at 42-42 with 1:17 remaining.
Meyer sank a free throw with 50 seconds left for a 43-42 lead.
But, with Perrydale floor leader Elana Porter suffering from leg cramps down the stretch, the Pirates weren’t able to score again, and the Cougars got the final basket and the win.
Porter, a senior, had a game-high 24 points. She got to the free-throw line for 15 attempts and made 11.
Meyer was next with eight points.
Perrydale ended the season with a 12-11 record.
The Pirates will graduate Porter, Meyer, Ellie Vincent and Heidi Juarez – all regular starters and big contributors at various points this season.
Perrydale didn’t have one of its starters for the Crow game, as sophomore Ivy Janesofsky had to stay home with an illness.
“Not having Ivy made a big difference,” Perrydale coach Terry Newton said. “She would have been that third guard we could have used to help with the ball-handling.”
Porter had to shoulder the load in every facet of the game – a common theme this season.
“She was cramping up so much she couldn’t even walk that last minute,” Newton said.
Still, “we made a ton of mistakes,” Newton said, and Crow was able to play physical defense without too much personal-foul penalty “and we weren’t being assertive in dropping our shoulder and going into them.”
The Pirates had finished third in the Casco League regular season, but they knocked off No. 2 Livingstone Adventist Academy in the league tournament for the second seed into the state playoffs.
“No one even thought we’d get where we did,” Newton said.
The upset of Livingstone gave Perrydale a home game with Crow, which brought a large and boisterous group of fans.
Crow was the No. 3 team in the Mountain West League. The Cougars put it together at Perrydale, however, hanging around most of the night before making key plays in the closing moments to pull off the win.
Crow came into the game ranked 27th in 1A by the OSAA, while Perrydale was ranked 26th.
“I’m very proud of our girls,” Newton said. “They did a good job this season. We were doing it patchwork all season, and we were going to end our season pretty season, anyhow, no matter what happened against Crow.”
Falls City
One Mountaineer made the all-Casco League team as voted on by the 1A league’s coaches.
Senior guard Amber Houghtaling was an honorable mention selection.
